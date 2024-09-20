Three-point contest steals the show at Rec Fest

The three-point contest drew the most competitiveness at Algonquin College Rec Fest.

The Algonquin College Students’ Association hosted its annual Rec Fest at the Athletics and Recreation Centre on Sept. 17.

The event was held in two gyms. The first gym had many games and sports, including a three-point contest, hockey target shooting, obstacle course, football targeting and archery.

The second gym had the popular archery tag, where people put on helmets and play against friends. The second gym also had curling, bucket pong, hacky sack and Connect 4.

The game with the most competition was the three-point shooting contest. The participants shot 10 balls from different angles of the three point line and the one with the highest score won.

The fun contest created tension between friends.

Connor Sunderland, one of the three-point shooters predicted a big battle and heated competition, behind the arc.

“I think the three-point contest is gonna generate the most crowd because people have an attachment to their ego, and a lot of people come to play rec basketball too,” Sunderland said.

Alexander Lacasse was the tournament sharpshooter, draining seven three-pointers.

“It feels great, but I need to lock in. I wanted nine,” Lacasse said when asked about his accomplishment.

Jori Ritchie, the Algonquin College manager of athletic operations, hosted the event.

“The goal was to promote the rec program here at Algonquin and all the sports here, too.” Ritchie said.

The organizers gave away little cards so players could keep their score. Cards could be put in a draw for a chance to win an undisclosed prize. Wolves shirts were given to anyone who participated.

The event wasn’t the busiest, with people coming and going every hour, but there was always a line at the three-point contest.

The entire Rec Fest event took an hour to set up. “The obstacle course was the most complex part of it all. It took about 10 minutes to set up,” Ritchie said.

Archery tag was a test to see how participants would respond because the SA is setting up an archery tag tournament on Nov. 16 in the X- building .