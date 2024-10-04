The Observatory gets sizzling hot with Sexy Health Trivia Night

There were lots of laughs as students participated in quizzes

Students at Algonquin College had their hands full, literally, as they attended the Sexy Health Trivia at the Observatory on Sept. 26. The fun really took a turn when students had a dildo flipping contest.

Yes, you heard that right.

There was an array of brightly coloured dildos, sex toys, lubricants and condoms as people entered the pub.

“I was at the bar…and was very interested by the spread they brought out,” said business accounting student Dawn Halden, 23. “And the lady who was setting up the tables…she is pretty. How do I get involved?”

Alisha Fisher is the modern-day version of Dr. Sue. The 32-year-old relationship intimacy coach was sassy and flirtatious while engaging her audience and educating them. She is an acclaimed international relationship intimacy coach.

“What is even more important is how we all take steps to educate ourselves about what pleasure is, what happiness is, what is a healthy relationship.” said Fisher.

She is not just a pretty face. She has the brains to back it up.

She has been involved in the field of sexology since 2011 and is completing her PhD at the California Institute of Integral Studies in the United States.

Fisher was able to engage her reluctant audience immediately and got their participation with an interactive phone quiz. She rewarded their efforts with prizes.

Among the prizes were flavoured massage oils, such as ice cream and watermelon. There were also lubricants, condoms and sex toys. Soon, they were on their feet, shouting answers and the audience participation was spontaneous. Within minutes, the audience size had increased and people were having fun.

“It’s been fun, entertaining and very educational,” said Faith Bernard Ottereyes, 22, from the music industry arts program.

Fisher also advocates for trauma-informed practices in sexual connection, fostering healthy relationships, and is a consent educator. She emphasized asking for consent in an ongoing way.

“Do you want my lips all over your body?” said Fisher, offering an example of seeking consent.

“Consent is reversible,” said Fisher.

Tatanisha Reagan, student life and the equity diversity inclusion coordinator, invited Fisher to do sexy health trivia.

“We had a fantastic time and not only was she offering a very entertaining session she also brought in stats,” said Reagan. “So, we noticed from the event that participants gained about 16 per cent of the knowledge about consent, sexual health, relationships and that growth is significant.”