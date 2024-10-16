Thanksgiving spirit unites students at the annual Harvest Breakfast

Students, staff and volunteers came together at the AC Hub to share a festive meal, play bingo and celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving

Poling Chan (left) rocking her new hoodie with Fiona Li (right).

Poling Chan walked away from the Harvest Breakfast with a new hoodie, a full stomach and new friends.

It was her first time attending the event. She was accompanied by her classmate, Fiona Li.

“We didn’t expect that it is such a wide variety of food that we can have,” said Li. “We had hot dishes, we had fruits and we had croissants…we are really, really full.”

Chan and Li are second-year baking and pastry arts students.

The AC Hub hosted the annual Harvest Breakfast on Oct. 11. This is the second year the event has been a breakfast, rather than a lunch.

Samantha Therrien, an events officer at Algonquin College, plans student events on campus.

“This is an annual event we do before Thanksgiving every year,” said Therrien. “Just to show our appreciation for students and feed them.”

Therrien said the event provides an opportunity for students who can’t spend Thanksgiving with their families. The Harvest Breakfast allows students to share a meal with their friends, while also making new ones.

“I love the setting, face-to-face, that’s why we talked to people that we met today,” said Chan.

Two long tables had cups, plates, utensils and fall-themed decorations. Student volunteers helped assemble the setting.

“It’s like bringing the whole college together,” said Jasmine Grewal, a student volunteer and computer programming student. “As an international student, it feels empowering.”

The free event featured a buffet breakfast, bingo, a take-home mug and a leaf-shaped card for the participants to write what they’re grateful for. The card also served as an entry to a draw for prizes.

“We always do different activities that engage them during the breakfast, so it’s not just eating,” said Therrien.

Winners of bingo and the draw had a choice between a gift card to different food services around campus or Algonquin College merchandise.

Chan was one of the 10 winners of bingo. She chose the trademark green hoodie as her prize. She said she was surprised to win because, although the rules of bingo are simple, it’s not easy to win against a full room.

Aravind Santha, a computer programming student was also a bingo winner. He chose to claim the gift card.

“I know fall events are happening around the country…so I wanted to experience it,” said Santha. “I know I can meet different people from different countries.”

Xinghan Xu, Santha’s friend and classmate, found the event posting on the international student newsletter. He attended the event with Santha and Amimdu Udawatta, a fellow classmate and friend.

Towards the end of the event, Therrien pulled names out of a box to give away more prizes. Santha’s name was drawn, but in true Thanksgiving spirit, he declined the prize to give someone else a chance.

“I just believe it’s my lucky day, usually I never win,” said Santha. “I might buy a lottery (ticket) when I go home.”