Swifties experience the magic of Taylor Swift at tribute show

People who couldn’t go to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour went to the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Nov. 23 and got the thrill of of a live show performed by a tribute artist.

“I got us tickets because we’ve both been trying to get to Eras, but couldn’t,” said Autumn Tarabocchiq at the Katy Ellis tribute show.

Tarabocchiq came across it on Instagram and decided to get tickets for herself and her friend who is from the U.S.

Ellis, a seasoned performer with a deep love for Taylor Swift’s music, captivated the audience with her flawless renditions of some of Swift’s biggest hits, spanning from Fearless to Midnights.

Ellis, who has been performing as a tribute act for over a decade, said that her journey began when people started telling her she sounded like the superstar. As a trained musical theatre performer, Ellis brought a unique blend of acting through song, a quality that resonated with her audience throughout the evening.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and it all started from those early performances in musicals, and then cruise ships,” said Ellis during an interview after the show. “But Taylor, she’s always been the one for me. Her music, her energy it’s all so relatable.”

From You Belong With Me to Shake It Off, the setlist was a perfect mix of Swift’s chart-toppers, and the crowd responded with enthusiasm. The show’s immersive experience didn’t just rely on musical talent; it was Ellis’ dedication to capturing the essence of Taylor’s Swift’s stage presence. From her signature outfits to her energetic dance moves, Ellis truly embodied the spirit of the star, making it an unforgettable experience for the audience.

“The fans are everything,” said Ellis. “The Swifties are so nice. There’s such a wholesome energy in the room when I perform. It’s one of the best parts of this job —connecting with people who love Taylor just as much as I do.”

Fans loved how she put so much effort into everything, including costumes and set recreation.

“This is the closest I’ll get to seeing Taylor live, and it’s been an incredible experience. The energy, the outfits — everything was spot on,” said Diane Colley. “I’ve never been to a tribute show before, but this was amazing. Even though it’s not the real thing, the performance made it feel like we were there.”

But people who have seen Taylor Swift live also said this was a nice experience and a lot like the real thing.

“It was so good,” said Tegan Bondi, a hotel and restaurant operations student at the college. “We travelled to Amsterdam for the Eras show and this was just as good.”

As the night ended, the crowd left with smiles, knowing they’d experienced a piece of the magic of Taylor Swift, thanks to Ellis’ incredible tribute. For the Swifties, it was a night to remember, filled with music, memories and the undeniable bond of fandom.