Super Bowl excitement ramps up at Algonquin College

Students are getting ready to watch Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 to see the Chiefs take on the Eagles

The Algonquin College community is getting ready to watch a star-studded Super Bowl matchup from home or at the Wolves Den.

The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl in a row, which would make them the first team to accomplish such a feat in NFL history. The Eagles look to win their second Super Bowl in five appearances.

“I think it’s going to be the Chiefs because I know they have quite the history, the last two years they’ve won, so I have a feeling they’re going to go for that three-peat. I think they have it in them,” said Cameron Thornsell, a business student.

Super Bowl festivities kick off at the Wolves Den on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. The bar will be offering $2 off spinach dip, nachos, pizza and wings.

“That sounds enticing me, bring a few buddies and grab a table and some drinks, that sounds like a good time,” said Thornsell

The Wolves Den will also be hosting contests while the game is going on, giving everyone a chance to have fun, even if they are not a big football fan.

“We’re going to be doing a game, it’s called squares. Basically, at the end of a corner, somebody’s going to win Wolves memorabilia. We’re also doing a draw for the Bud Light neon sign that’s on display here,” said Joe St. Amand, the front-of-house manager at the Wolves Den.

Some people could care less who wins the Super Bowl.

Abshir Egueh, who is a student in the computer engineering technology and computing science program, is excited to see Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show.

“I’ll probably watch the halftime show because Kendrick is doing it, but other than that, I could care less who wins,” said Egueh.

Star halfback Saquon Barkley has led the Eagles on this Super Bowl run. Barkley, whose birthday falls on the same day as Super Bowl LIX, gave himself the best birthday gift he could receive: a chance at winning the championship.

Barkley has a combined five touchdowns in his previous two playoff games while also rushing the ball for 323 yards. Barkley was nominated for MVP of the regular season and his hot play followed into the playoffs.

On the flip side, Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is looking to write his name into the history books. If Mahomes wins, he will solidify his spot in the conversation of the greatest players of all time.

While the Chiefs look to create the first three-peat in Super Bowl history, the Eagles look to ruin their fairytale story. The Super Bowl will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.