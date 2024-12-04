Students put out loud vibes at Silent Disco party

Around 40 students had the chance to join the Silent Disco, a one-of-a-kind experience at the AC Hub

As exams approach and stress fills the campus, the Students’ Association brought joy to students by hosting a Silent Disco at the AC Hub on the second floor of the E-Building on Nov. 28. From 5 to 7 p.m., students listened to music, danced and enjoyed light snacks.

The Silent Disco streamed live and attracted around 800 viewers from different parts of the world, thanks to Ash Kater, a business marketing student and TikToker who shared his experience with his followers.

According to Kater, the party was fun and interesting, as he had never been to one like it before. However, his expectations were higher.

“I was expecting zero noise, but everyone is singing, which makes it even funnier,” he said.

The concept of a Silent Disco party is simple: each person puts on special light-up headphones that could connect to various DJs playing very different music.

There were three channels, each with a different colour representing a different music genre: green for smooth jazz, blue for pop and red for Indian music. The colours made it easy to see who was dancing to which tunes, allowing students to join their peers who were on the same wavelength.

Alongside dancing, there were light snacks including chips, soda and Cranberry Twilight Punch.

For some students, the Silent Disco served as a platform for social connection.

“I believe that our friendship is going to last for so long, we added each other on social media and we are planning to keep in touch from now on,” said Harshpreet Kaur, a student in interactive media design, who came alone to the event with curiosity to experience it and to let go of the pressures of daily life.

She was on the red channel listening to music when she met a group of Indian students for the first time, all of whom were strangers before this party but shared the same passion for a music genre.

“I love these moments of human unity, there is no fear of judgment, no thinking of “are others going to do it,” said Vanshika Saran Sharma, a friend of Kaur.

Even though the vibe was enjoyable for the group, Kaur and her friends expressed disappointment that the playlist didn’t include Punjabi music, which is an important part of Indian culture.

They also raised concerns about the need for air conditioning in the room because it felt too hot.

A total of 95 headphones were rented by the Students’ Association specifically for the Silent Disco.

The event was planned after thorough research conducted by Rebecca Lafontaine and Samantha Therrien, the event officers for the college.

Therrien said that after every event, they carried out a survey to ask students about what they liked and didn’t like, as well as what they would like to see in the future.

“Based on trends of what other colleges are doing and what other people in this age demographic enjoy doing, we try to cater to that kind of stuff,” said Therrien.

The Students’ Association is always open to suggestions from students, including the idea of hosting a loud disco in the future.

“We do have to be mindful of noise at the college because of classes and stuff like that, but if students want it, we always try to figure out a way to make it happen,” said Therrien.