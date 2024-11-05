Students get their spooky on at Hallo-Week’s costume and pumpkin contest

Turns out, the scariest thing at Algonquin isn't exams, but students and their Halloween outfits

It was 4 a.m. on Oct. 31. Fred Nguimeya Donfack got up before the sun and began putting on his costume for the Hallo-Week costume contest at the college. He was determined to win first place.

“It was really time consuming and difficult, but I’m glad I did it,” Nguimeya Donfack said, dressed up as a Halloween hallow. His costume had horns, a mask, and a foam reaper scythe.

The reason for his dressing up? It was obvious.

“I wanted to be scary and scare other people,” said Nguimeya Donfack, a web development and internet application student..

Nguimeya Donfack was one of the many students who participated in the costume contest on Halloween. More than 30 students came to the event dressed up in their freakiest costumes.

Along with the costume contest, there was also a pumpkin carving contest. Forty seven pumpkins were carved and displayed, each of them with their own unique designs.

Alain Cyr-Russo was one of the coordinators of the costume contest. He is the Senior Manager of student life at Algonquin College.

When asked about the purpose of the event, he said “it’s an opportunity for students to dress up and show off what they’ve got.”

The event also featured entries to a pumpkin carving contest, and organizers set up a free photo booth and offered face painting.

Three judges oversaw the costume contest, one of them being the Algonquin College mascot. After students showed off their costumes to the judges and other students, the judges deliberated on each costume before deciding the winner.

Third place won a $25 gift card to Starbucks, second place won a $50 gift card to Starbucks and first place won a $100 gift card to Starbucks.

The winning pumpkin carvers received similar prizes.

When it came to the costume competition, contestants dressed up in their best costumes. One contestant was Fen Morton, who dressed up as Sally Face from the video game of the same name.

“I really love the video game and play it all of the time. It’s a really underrated game with a lot of cool lore, and I wanted to show my love for the game,” said Morton, a television broadcasting student.

Third place was awarded to a person dressed as Circus Baby from Five Night’s at Freddys: Sister Location.

Second place was given to James Sopiro, a student taking the prep for health sciences who dressed as a Ghostbuster.

First place was awarded to Nguimeya Donfack, who continued to stay in character even after the contest was over.