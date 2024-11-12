Students flock to thrift shops for affordable, unique fashions

Shopping at thrift markets allows students to maintain a balance between fashion and affordability

Brady Warnock co-owner of Midday Picnic, stands in the middle of the event venue. He said as the cost of living increases, more and more students are coming to patronize the thrift market.

With the cost of living rising dramatically, the Midday Picnic held on Nov. 6 at the Student Commons in E-building provided students a marketplace for thrift clothes that are both stylish, vintage and cheap.

Students are now opting for more thrift shops, and it’s a better option for them to balance fashion and affordability. Brady Warnock, co-owner of Midday Picnic, said there is a growing number of student customers, not just at this event, but also in his thrifting store on Instagram.

“Everything is getting so expensive whether it’s rent or food, and students are trying to save money wherever they can while still being fashionable,” Warnock said.

Allison Bailey, a Level 3 student in the administration program, was delighted with the unique clothes she could buy at this event.

“I bought a shirt with a bunch of turkeys on it, and I guarantee you no one else in this school has a shirt with a bunch of turkeys on it,” Bailey said.

The variety of items at the thrift market also appeals to students like Brianna Beaudoin, Level 1 pre-health science student student. Beaudoin said she shops at the Midday Picnic because of the array of clothes.

“I think you can find more interesting things than just the normal clothes everyone wears daily, and it’s way cheaper than buying at a store,” Beaudoin said.

Maggie Murray, a Level 3 student in the administration program, gets 90 per cent of her wardrobe from thrift shops.

“I’ve found this way to be more sustainable and have more variety and interesting things in my wardrobe,” Murray said.

Murray started buying second-hand when she was 15 years old. She liked to look for interesting and niche things before but now she relies on thrift stores for essential objects. Murray said the prices at thrift shops have gone up, but they are still cheaper than retail shops.

“It’s getting more difficult to find good stuff at reasonable prices these days, but it’s better than buying stuff that only lasts three months, is brand new and is only made of microplastics,” Murray said.

Warnock said this is the third year the market has been held at Algonquin College, and it is held monthly.

“The students here love it, and we just like the crowd here more as well,” Warnock said.