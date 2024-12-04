Students climb to the top of the ARC’s latest competition

Competitors looked to climb their way to victory in the beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions in a rocky race to the top

Tessa Galbreath says she has "found a great community here" with fellow rock climbers.

More than 50 contestants bouldered, billeted and climbed their way to the top of the rankings, scoring points by completing various courses and recording their times for a rocking climbing competition at The Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre during the last week of November.

“We run on a bit of an honour system here,” said competition organizer Adrian Bunner. “But people usually come in groups to compete with friends, and they keep each other accountable.”

The event was a collaboration between the Students’ Association and Coyote Rock Gym with competition split into multiple divisions: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Each category winner was awarded a gift card to Coyote Rock Gym, a rock climbing gym in the east end of Ottawa.

Kieran Ferren-Miller is an Algonquin College alumni who works at Coyote Rock Gym. Ferren-Miller came to the ARC to help set up the boulders, but figured he’d stay to try his luck at the more advanced courses.

“I probably go four, maybe five times a week,” said Ferren-Miller. “Course 33, that’s definitely the hardest, 33, 32 and 27. I don’t think anyone has completed those.”

The courses are laid out in order of ascending difficulty, with Course 1 being the easiest to climb with the most options, and Course 33 being the hardest.

Tessa Galbreath is a Level 3 photography student who has been rock climbing for just over a year, and said she’s found a new passion for the sport.

“Funny enough my two friends got me into it, they brought me here one day and then never came back, and I did,” said Galbreath. “There’s days where I’ll go six or seven hours a day if I can, not always to climb but sometimes to take breaks in between, to just chat with other people in the community. Climbing people are the best.”

Galbreath said the rock climbing community has been very supportive and welcoming, and that beginners shouldn’t worry about being judged.

“I hate working out, but climbing is such a fun full-body exercise. Now I’m working out to get better at climbing,” said Galbreath with a laugh. “It’s a full circle moment.”

The winners of the competition are expected to be announced in early December.