The Croutons take home a 3-on-3 basketball tournament title

Five teams fought for the chance to win a free meal at at the Wolves Den Restaurant

The Croutons ( Spencer Blackburn on the left,Etoin Ostrovski in the middle and Quinn Ua'siaghail on the right.)

The Students’ Association hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Friday, April 5 in the Jack Doyle Recreation Centre.

Five teams competed in the tournament: Local Heroes, Croutons, Big Baller Crew, The Coyotes and The Landlords.

Scoring for the 10-minute games was played with 1s and 2s, which means any shot inside the three-point line is worth one point, and any shot outside the line is worth two points.

Each team had one timeout, and if a foul was committed, that meant the other team got one free throw. The winning team received vouchers for a free meal at the Wolves Den restaurant.

The event started at 1 p.m., with the first game being the Coyotes against the Local Heroes. The game ended with the local heroes slaughtering the Coyotes 18-3.

Local heroes player Vincenzo Scarsella said his team has been working on their chemistry for a long time.

“We’ve played together since grade three,” he said.

The Croutons and the Landlords played the next game. The Croutons ended up handing out the mercy rule to the Landlords, beating them 21-3 in a game where the Croutons dominated from the start.

“I think we understood when to shoot and when to pass the ball,” said Croutons player Spencer Blackburn.

The Big Baller Crew arrived, led by Jeremiah Jocelyn, and put on a show. They won three out of four games, including an upset win against the Croutons, eight to six.

Their only loss came against the Local Heroes after Gabe Primerano knocked down a big three-pointer to seal the game five to four for the Local Heroes.

The last game to determine the seeding was between the two juggernaut teams of the tournament: Local Heroes and the Croutons.

The game got away from the Local Heroes after Croutons player Quinn Ua’siaghail made shot after shot.

The seeding was set. The Croutons, Big Baller Crew and Local Heroes all finished with the same record: three wins and one loss.

The Croutons won first place because they scored the most points, which earned them an automatic ticket to the finals.

The semifinal game was set with the Local Heroes against Big Baller Crew in a very hard-fought game.

Big Baller Crew finished the job within the game’s final minutes, earning their ticket to the finals facing the Croutons.

The big game started and The Croutons must of have been hungry because they pulled away quickly and won the game with ease. Winning them selves a free meal at the Wolves Den.

“It feels great,” said Croutons forward Etoin Ostrovski. “We played terribly in the first game against these guys, and it took a lot of grit and grind.”

Did his team make any adjustments they made after losing to Big Baller Crew in the first game?

“Of course,” Ostrovski said with a laugh. “We won.”