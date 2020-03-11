Women’s Thunder volleyball team wraps up the season with a win

The chants from Thunder fans filled the air and the sound of their pounding feet against the bleachers sent vibrations through the crowd.

The Algonquin women’s volleyball team won 3-1 in a crossover game against the Redeemer Royals on Feb. 22, wrapping up their season, and for some, their athletic careers at Algonquin.

Going into the game, head coach Everton Senior was looking for both teams to leave feeling accomplished.

“I am looking for both teams to play a solid game,” said Senior. Feeling the nervous energy from the players, Senior still believed his team was ready and up for the challenge. They would all have to be on their best game, he said.

The women played strong, winning their two first sets with little resistance. However, in their third, the Thunder lost by 21-25. As the progression of set four followed, tensions were high and both teams were neck and neck, each team answering back with one point after another.

The Thunder closed up their season with a win of 28-26, leaving the Thunder with a sweet victory and final game to remember.

Left-side player MC Ozorak, is a fourth-year team member and one of the senior players. This was Ozorak’s last game as an Algonquin Thunder.

“At first it’s a lot of nerves but after the first serve they go away,” said Ozorak. “It’s a lot of nerves, a lot of keeping it clean, and keeping it together.”

Ozorak was soon at a loss for words from the emotions that came with her team’s win.

Ready to collapse from the excitement, Senior was also overwhelmed with emotions. Senior explains how he wanted them to earn their points by not missing serves and keeping the ball in play, which he agrees they did.

“I think we were well deserving of the victory,” said Senior.

The women will soon be back to work in preparation for the next season to come.

The Thunder headed to Canadore College on Feb. 22 to 29 to compete in the Provincial Championship Tournament.