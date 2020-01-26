Algonquin Thunder women’s volleyball team thump Centennial Colts

The Algonquin Thunder women’s volleyball team rolled through the Centennial Colts during the home game on Jan. 18, where they dominated with a 3-0 win.

Following the win, the Thunder stand at 10-2 in the OCAA women’s volleyball east division, good for second place.

The first set started off strong. The women capitalized on every opportunity that came their way. While the Colts tried to stay in the game, the Thunder kept on them on the outside of sparking a comeback in set one.

While a strong start to the first set was nice to have early on, the Thunder managed to escape the set in a close fashion as Centennial brought on a late potential comeback.

Here are the scores in each of the three sets from the game:

S1: 25-21 Algonquin Thunder

S2: 25-15 Algonquin Thunder

S3: 25-16 Algonquin Thunder

Everton Senior, head coach, spoke after the game about adjustments that were made heading into the second and third sets.

“I think once we got going, we were still making mistakes,” said Senior. “But our offence was clicking a lot better so we were able to separate ourselves from them.”

Sets two and three were a different story, as the Thunder never let the Colts build momentum off of their mistakes.

Right side forward, Rylee Leger, led the way for the team as she excelled on the court with a total of 12 kills on the night.

“Our attitude was really good, we stayed positive the whole game and we had a lot of confidence in each other,” said Leger after her performance.

The vast difference in kills was a turning point in what propelled the Thunder to a victory. Algonquin finished with 37 in total when the game ended, as opposed to Centennial’s 14.

As the playoffs start to creep in for teams, Senior made it very clear that his team has goals set for the grand prize when it’s all said and done.

“We haven’t been to a provincial championships in a couple years and I think we’d really like to get back there,” said Everton. “Especially for several graduating players this year who haven’t been so we’d love to get them there.”

The Thunder will play next on Jan. 25, against Fleming College in Peterborough that has a start time set for 1 p.m.