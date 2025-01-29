Six years later, is Algonquin College really smoke-free?

In January 2019, Algonquin College went "smoke-free," banning all smoking on campus. Has the college met its goal, or has the plan gone up in smoke?

Despite Algonquin College’s smoke-free initiative, it’s not hard to find people smoking and vaping on campus. There is a buildup of cigarette butts, vape pens, and other smoking products around much of the college grounds.

TV broadcasting student Alex Ramos believes that the initiative isn’t working well in its current form.

“I don’t think that they’re really enforcing it. I don’t see anybody really walking around and telling people to not vape or not smoke or anything like that,” Ramos said.

Ramos is not alone. Many students feel there is a grey area when it comes to smoking on campus. Although it is prohibited, some students wonder if the smoking rules are being enforced effectively by campus security.

The smoke-free policy began with a “soft launch” from Oct. 15, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019. After this interim period, Algonquin made the policy permanent.

The change was partly driven by Ontario’s Bill 36, Cannabis Statute Law Amendment Act, 2018, which legalized marijuana smoking where tobacco smoking is permitted.

According to the Algonquin College website, college security guards implement the smoke-free policy by issuing warnings to students who are repeatedly caught smoking on campus. Multiple infractions can result in disciplinary actions, such as fines.

Radio broadcasting student Alex Gonzales also expressed confusion over the smoking rules, saying he often sees students smoking around N-building, right next to “no smoking” signs.

In response to concerns over the smoke-free campus initiative, the Students’ Association previously proposed designated smoking areas on campus, alongside better disposal options.

These designated areas would aim to accommodate the needs of smoking students while balancing the rights of non-smoking students to avoid encountering smoke in high-traffic areas and entrances.

Based on feedback in 2019, many students preferred the campus having designated smoking areas, as opposed to a total campus-wide smoking ban.

“It would be much easier if they just put a designated area for the smokers,” Gonzales said, adding that the areas should be located not too far away from college buildings.

Pre-health student Evie Lim also expressed support for designated smoking areas. “Creating a smoking area will be a great help in preventing second-hand smoke. As well, it will be a great help to the cleanliness of the entire school,” Lim said.

The college stands firm on its decision to have a completely smoke-free campus, with no current plans to introduce designated smoking areas.

In a statement to the Algonquin Times, Algonquin College backed its current policy saying, “The college continues to support and promote safe and healthy smoke-free environments at all campuses for our learners and employees.”

While students consider the need for designated smoking areas, Health Services provides smoking cessation support, such as prescriptions and counselling. To learn more, students can call and book an appointment with a doctor or a nurse at, 613-727-4723, ext. 7222.