Shaun Majumder brings “Cool Dad” comedy tour to Ottawa on U.S. election night

Shaun Majumder, a renowned Canadian comedian, will captivate an Ottawa audience with his “Cool Dad” tour at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Nov. 5.

The performance coincides with a significant moment: the U.S. election, a backdrop that Majumder plans to incorporate into his set.

Originally from Burlington, N.L., Majumder has made a name for himself through his unique take on humour and storytelling. Over the years, he has entertained audiences in many venues, and his live performances are known for their sharp wit and relevance.

Majumder’s comedic success is complemented by his acting career, which includes notable roles in This Hour Has 22 Minutes and the recent horror series From.

His acting ability allows Majumder to tap into a reality of experiences and perspectives, adding depth to his comedy, which resonates widely with audiences.

Majumder spoke with the Algonquin Times over the phone ahead of his Ottawa show, sharing insights into what the audience can expect from his upcoming performance.

Q: What can the Ottawa audience look forward to at your Nov. 5 show at the Meridian Theatre?

A: “This show is going to be a mix of my older stuff, new material and a lot of improvisation. I haven’t been doing a lot of stand-up lately because I’ve been busy with my family and my two kids, so it’ll be a little work-in-progress style. But we’ll cover everything from politics to personal stories. It’s the night of the U.S. election, so you can bet I’ll have my phone out to keep an eye on that—makes for a unique, interactive night.”

Q: Do you have any special memories or connections to Ottawa?

A: “I’ve got a couple memories of Ottawa which make it unique. As a Toronto Maple Leaf fan, I’ve always been very much abused when I arrive in the city. People know that I’m a Toronto Maple Leaf fan, so they torture me because they hate Toronto so much. I love it. It’s all a part of the hockey culture…

I’ve had great experiences in Ottawa… I remember with YTV when I first started way back in the day, we did a big show for Winterlude. I’ve done stuff for when I was working on This Hour is 22 Minutes, lots of fun political stuff, going to Ottawa to interview people, and then some of my most memorable shows I’ve done. Like, I always have great shows when I go to the Centrepointe. So doing stand-up for Ottawa is always fun.”

Q: You recently starred in the sci-fi horror series From playing Father Khatri. What drew you into to this role?

A: “It’s one of the roles that came around that, we auditioned for. Everybody, auditions for different roles. And it was right in the middle of the pandemic. And I was very thankful because work slowed down for everybody across the board. I was very thankful I was in Newfoundland with my family, and this audition came around.

I put myself on tape. I sent it and then I booked it. But I wasn’t even sure what I was getting into when we started.

But then again, if you’ve watched the show, anybody who’s seen the show knows, nobody knows what they’re getting into because it’s a crazy, wild puzzle that people are, fans are going crazy for right now because there’s so much mystery. And nobody knows why they’re there. And everybody has theories about what the world is. And it’s really, really fascinating. If you get a chance to watch it, definitely watch it.”

Q: You also have a comedy album out now called Cool Dad. Where can fans check it out?

A: “Absolutely. Cool Dad is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music — pretty much anywhere you get your funny. Follow me on Instagram for more updates!”

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring comedians who want to break into both comedy and acting? What do you hope your audience takes away from your performances, whether in comedy or drama?

A: “Very good. I think the key is to study both, you know to learn both skills. And stand-up comedy is one of those things that you can do forever. And acting takes time to learn the skill, train your body, train your mind, to get in touch with who you are, to be able to access all kinds of stuff. But there is no one way to do any of it. The key is just doing all of it. I think that’s the thing. If you want to do both, then do both. But definitely practice both. Get on stage and do stand-up. Watch and study, learn scenes, read monologues. You know, those kinds of things…”



The interview has been edited for length and clarity.