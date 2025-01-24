Science lab on schedule as college mitigates disruption in A-building

Facilities Management has been busy in A-building recently with the ongoing science lab construction and other projects aimed at improving accessibility and safety

Cavanagh Construction signs posted outside of A-building where the science lab is being built.

Construction for the innovative science lab has been moving according to schedule, with accommodations being made to limit possible disturbances during this massive undertaking, according to Facilities Management.

“Sound barriers were installed at access points leading to adjacent corridors, significantly reducing noise transmission to other areas of the campus. Furthermore, all demolition activities were scheduled during non-study hours or overnight to avoid interference with daily operations,” said Ahmed Waked, associate director of Facilities Development, in an email to the Algonquin Times.

“For external construction work, close coordination with campus parking and service departments ensured that risks to facilities and the campus community were minimized. These efforts have been pivotal in keeping disruptions to an absolute minimum,” said Waked.

Jessica Lewis, a 25-year-old design foundations student, has noticed some noise from construction but understands that it cannot be avoided entirely.

“I heard, I think it was like a drill or something. I’m (working) in a kitchen so that doesn’t necessarily bother me, but I can understand how that would disrupt people, because I could feel the wall vibrating,” said Lewis.

“I can understand why people aren’t happy, but I think there is only so much you can do. Like if they are putting up new signs and stuff, they have to use a drill, they have to use a hammer.”

Sonja Wareberg, 23, a student in the the academic assistance for adults with developmental disabilities program, said she thinks “they’ve done a good job” at limiting the noise, but she can still hear the ongoing construction during class sometimes.

The science lab project, which began on July 22, 2024, has a targeted date of completion for August 2025. Facilities Management said they are pleased to report the project is progressing as planned.

“While potential challenges like weather conditions and equipment deliveries have been monitored closely, mitigation measures — such as weatherproofing, health and safety inspections, and proactive project management — have helped us stay on track without significant delays,” said Waked.

Construction for the new science lab is a major development for Algonquin College that will provide students with three biosafety level 2 labs, two chemistry labs and a research area.

Besides construction, there are many other major operations going on in A-building. These include upgrading fire safety protocols and stairwell nosings.

The college is replacing outdated pull stations in A-building to bring the fire alarm system up to provincial accessibility standards. Signs on some of the pull stations indicate they are temporarily not in service.

The stairwell nosings in stairwells B, C, D and E have been replaced with slip-resistant strips to improve safety for students and faculty. Emergency access to the stairwells was maintained during the six days of work in mid-January.

For more information about maintenance and construction throughout campus, check the Facilities Management page for timely updates on future Facilities Management tasks.