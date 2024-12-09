SA president reflects on student leadership and personal growth

Maria Silveira offered insights to future leaders about living with purpose and overcoming challenges

The Nawapon buzzed with anticipation on Nov. 19 as a room full of eager students gathered to their seats, ready to hear from a leader whose journey had traced the path they were beginning to navigate.

Maria Silveira, president of the Algonquin Students’ Association, was a guest speaker at the latest Student Leadership Program event. She shared her journey and reflections on leadership with the next generation of student leaders.

Silveira outlined three fundamental lessons she had learned along her path to leadership.

Learn About Yourself: The Foundation of Leadership



The first lesson she described was centred around learning about oneself. Drawing from Silveira’s professional measures, she explained how understanding your strengths, weaknesses and desires is the foundation of becoming an effective leader.



“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom,” said Silveira, emphasizing that navigating the complexities of leadership without self-awareness is challenging.

Taking the time to assess who, what and where she was in her professional life guided her to make decisions that were both purposeful and aligned with her core values.

“If we want to be better leaders, we need to first look to ourselves,” said Silveira, stressing the significance of personal growth before leading others.

Take Risks: Growth Comes from Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone

Silveira challenged the students to embrace the unknown and take risks.



She quoted Eleanor Roosevelt to start her discussion: “Do one thing every day that scares you.”

Silveira said taking risks becomes easier when you understand why you are taking them. She urged others to embrace the importance of knowing what they truly want — and what they do not.

Silveira shared an example from her experience as an international student in Canada growing through overwhelming discomfort.

Still, to see the rainbow over the stormy clouds, she emphasized that taking that initial leap of faith — putting oneself out there — often leads to rewarding opportunities to connect with others and build meaningful relationships within the community.

“The risks we take today shape the leaders we become tomorrow,” said Silveira.

She suggested a novel that mirrors her approach and philosophy in Greg McKeown’s book Essentialism, highlighting the power of focus and the necessity of saying no to anything that does not serve a greater purpose.

Be a Lifelong Learner: Curiosity Fuels Leadership

Silveira repeatedly said that the learning process never stops, whether through formal education, meeting new people or exploring new ideas.



“Ideas come from curiosity,” Silveira said.

Silveira discussed embracing new experiences, cultures and perspectives to become well-rounded leaders. She also suggested volunteering as another excellent way to grow, providing opportunities to give back, learn from other leaders in the community and enrich personal growth.

Silveira then reflected on the responsibility of the time we have to learn, create and evolve.

“Time will pass anyway, so make the most of it,” said Silveira.

“Make the most of your time here at Algonquin. Do not just attend classes — explore opportunities, meet new people and grow,” said Silveira.

Silveira said leadership is not about titles or awards but about making aware, intentional decisions to learn, grow and impact others.

“Think about who you want to be, what makes you proud and how people will remember you. In the world of leadership, it is not just about the paths we take but the legacy we leave behind,” said Silveira.



Silveira left students to consider three questions: What makes you different from others, what makes you proud of yourself, and how will people remember you?

“What I like most about my position as president is connecting with students personally. I am here to listen, guide and support students however I can,” said Silveira in an interview with the Algonquin Times after her presentation.

When asked what led her to pursue a leadership role, Silveira highlighted one of her dreams, studying abroad, which she fulfilled upon arriving in Canada last year.

“I decided for myself that I would make the most of my time here,” said Silveira.

She described that her values are rooted in her experiences in her hometown, São Paulo, Brazil.

“Coming from Brazil, where I did a lot of volunteer work with NGOs (non-governmental organizations), I always believed in the power of people coming together to make a difference.”

Silveira’s one-year term as SA president has centred around on governing through policy development, a process she described as a deliberate and collaborative effort.

“We represent all students, and our priorities reflect their needs,” said Silveira.

This year, the board focused on academics, transportation, and mental health, critical areas identified through extensive student feedback and data collection.

“When students see that we are addressing what matters to them, they feel heard, and that is what leadership is about—listening and taking action,” said Silveira.

Beyond formal speeches, she values personal connections with students, often meeting them over coffee or walks to discuss their concerns and ideas.

“It is in these one-on-one conversations where you understand what people need and how you can help,” said Silveira.