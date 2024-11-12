Rivalry win for Wolves women’s volleyball team in dramatic match against La Cité Coyotes

Both the Wolves and the Coyotes coaches had issues with the officiating

Wolves attempt a big block against Akemi Boudreau, who led the Coyotes in kills at the end of the match.

Controversy was brewing in the Wolves 3-2 win against the La Cité Coyotes on Nov. 6 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

Head coach for the Wolves, Everton Senior, said he felt there were too many “non-calls” during the match.

“It was 26-26, there was a non-call, it was a blatant double on their player, and the message he (the referee) sent me was that he’s not going to make that call at 26-26. I don’t know why, if it’s a foul it’s a foul,” said Senior

The complaints about a lack of calls was not one-sided, according to Coyotes head coach David Mann.

“They decided not to call technicals today,” said Mann.

Senior became incensed at the referee during the third set after he saw another infringement the referee did not catch.

“I’m usually more calm than that,” said Senior.

Mann looked over at the Wolves coach and said “you’re not wrong.”

Jordan Faig, one of the Wolves liberos, said that she noticed a lot of double touches, lifts and line calls that should have been made, but the team worked past it.

“We were able to put it in the back of our minds and keep pushing through,” said Faig.

The match was a nail-biter with the Wolves and Coyotes trading sets all night, which led to a dramatic fifth set after a commanding 25-12 fourth set win by the Coyotes.

Riley Lancia, one of the Wolves’ middle blockers, said the team’s mental toughness allowed them to win that final set 15-9.

“I think we got into their heads at some point when we stayed really strong and loud,” said Lancia. “They started to get down on themselves.”

Faig said the Wolves weren’t happy with their serving performance, making 19 service errors in the match.

“We’re normally a really strong serving team. we’ve never made that many errors in a game so far,” said Faig.

Normally, serving is a reliable source of kills for the Wolves team.

They lead the league in service aces per set, which is when a serve scores a point without the other team being able to defend and return an attack.

The Wolves finished the game third place in the East with a 4-2 record.

The losses came from Seneca and Durham, who occupy first and second ahead of the Wolves, respectively.

The Wolves have a ton of ambition this season, according to Faig.

“I want to win,” said Faig. “I think we can go, from here on out, undefeated, If we continue to play at our peak.”