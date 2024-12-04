Record-breaking game for the men’s basketball team before winter break

The Algonquin Wolves accomplished more than just a win against La Cité Coyotes

Tesloch Luk (left) has the highest point per game average in all of Ontario College Athletic Association and Simon Desta (right) just broke the all-time scorer record.

The crowd went wild when Algonquin Wolves’ guard Simon Desta sunk the three-pointer that broke Algonquin’s all-time scoring record at home against La Cité Coyotes on Nov. 29.

The record was previously held by Gary Gallagher, who played for the men’s basketball team from 1983 to 1986 with a total of 1,149 points. After this thrilling game, Desta has a total of 1,152 points.

“It’s a pretty big accomplishment, can’t lie,” said Desta. “I feel good.”

The men’s basketball team conquered the court during the last game of 2024 with a final score of 97-74.

The Coyotes’ attempt to keep up with the Wolves was unsuccessful and they fell short during the first period with the score of 23-18.

By halftime, the Wolves had established a dominant lead, ending the second period with a score of 48-37.

Tesloch Luk, the Wolves’ forward, was on fire. He finished the match with 26 points. Currently, he has the most points per game within the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association with 22.4 points per game on average.

“I feel good, we’re 7-3,” said Luk. “Hoping to come out next semester stronger and better, and hopefully chase after a championship.”

Desta also has his eyes on the big prize. He believes Luk will be a crucial part in leading the team towards winning a championship.

As the game when on, the Wolves kept expanding their lead. By the end of the third period, they were ahead by 22 points with a score of 73-51.

“It’s nice to get a win,” said Wolves’ head coach Trever Costello. “Is it our best effort? No, but I think we’re a lot better than we have been.”

Costello said the Wolves will continue to practice during the month-long hiatus. Imad Ruhamyandekwe, the Wolves’ guard, feels the same.

“We’re just trying to stay hungry and do better in the second semester,” said Ruhamyandekwe.