Psychic Fair makes for a spooky start to Hallo-Week

With Halloween approaching, students waited in a long line for a chance to talk with a psychic at the ACCE building and get a glimpse of their futures

Sumah Krishnan, a volunteer at the Psychic Fair on Oct. 29, was responsible for giving out candy and guiding students to the psychics. He showed great enthusiasm for his role.

Heavy, dark clouds outside the window dimmed the light inside the ACCE building. The pumpkin lanterns and skull bowls filled with colourful candies glowed with a spooky yellow light. In a small room divided by black velvet curtains, students eagerly asked fortune tellers about their future studies, relationships and careers.

With Halloween just around the corner, the Students’ Association and AC Hub hosted a psychic fair at Minto Hall in the ACCE building on Oct. 29 as one of Hallo-Week’s events.

There were five fortune tellers on site and students had to wait for an average of more than 15 minutes to talk to a psychic.

Samantha Therrien, the events officer of AC Hub, said this event is a pre-heat for Halloween week and students always show great passion for it.

“This is the first event on campus for Halloween this week,” she said. “The Students’ Association has been doing this event for a few years now and it’s always been a huge hit.”

Emily Dullemond, a Level 1 student in the cabinetmaking and furniture technician program, waited in a long line for a tarot card reading to learn about their future, but the wait did nothing to dampen their excitement.

“I was more interested in tarot cards and such myself, so having it done for me would be pretty cool,” they said. “The lineups are a little bit long, but it’s worth waiting for.”

Sumah Krishnan, a Level 1 student in the accounting and financial practice program, was a volunteer for the event. Instead of having fun, he saw it more as an opportunity to enrich his resume and talk with other students.

“I think a lot of people do interact with it and you are making connections with others,” he said. “When you talk to recruiters, you can say you have done this.”

Lara Bokovay, an intuitive reader at the event, provided students with mini guidance readings addressing mental, emotional and physical well-being. Many students received guidance and help during the conversation

“A lot of people left with validation. They’re about to make this decision, and this just validated it,” said Bokovay.

During the Hallo-week, the SA was also organizing a pumpkin patch party, Great Pumpkin party and costume contest and a Day of the Dead film screening of Coco for students who enjoy Halloween.

Dullemond said she was looking forward to other Halloween events during the week.

“Halloween is my favourite holiday, so the whole week is really exciting for me,” they said.