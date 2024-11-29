Project management students host successful networking event with zero budget

The graduating class transformed the Observatory into a vibrant hub of learning, connection and inspiration

Students and professionals shared laughter and meaningful conversations in the Observatory during a project management networking event on Nov. 21.

The event was a triumph and a testament to the grind, resourcefulness and professionalism of the Project Management Connect organizing team, which pulled off an inspiring and high-impact evening without spending a single dollar.

“Our main objective is to ensure that students gain valuable experience and knowledge in project management,” said Dylan Dixon, an organizing team member and event host.

Despite operating on a zero-dollar budget, the team leveraged volunteer efforts, creative problem-solving and teamwork to create an event that surpassed expectations. For three hours, attendees engaged in an evening of networking and dialogue featuring a panel of six industry experts who shared valuable insight.

“We had to rely on volunteer efforts and creative problem-solving to pull this off,” said Dixon. “It was really much about teamwork.”

The panel shared stories of their successes and challenges while highlighting that soft skills are just as important as technical expertise in excelling as a project manager.

Attendees left the event feeling motivated and informed, with many praising the seamless professionalism of the evening.

What made the event truly remarkable was not just the expert panel or the engaging discussions, but how the organizing team, operating with no financial resources, orchestrated an experience that felt polished and purposeful.

From assembling an expert panel to managing logistics, the team demonstrated the essence of project management: achieving meaningful results with limited resources.

The event’s impact resonated deeply with attendees such as Comfort Abla Nkegbe, an international student from Ghana, and Olutayo Oladosu, a student from Nigeria, who both reflected on the evening’s key takeaways.

Nkegbe, a Level 1 project management student with a background in logistics and management in Ghana, said the event reshaped her understanding of her existing skills.

“I came to Canada from Ghana to study project management, and this event has been an eye-opener,” said Nkegbe. “There are many things I’ve been doing and didn’t expect or perceive to be project management skills. So now I know that I was already doing project management before this course.”

Oladosu, also a Level 1 project management student from Nigeria, left the event energized and eager to implement the panelists’ advice.

“I took away two key things,” said Oladosu. “The first is volunteering. That’s something that’s going to stick with me. I’m going to start volunteering, whether it’s with the Project Management Institute at Algonquin College or even at the public library. I’m going to jump right into that.”

He also reflected on the adaptability of project management skills.

“The second thing I learned is that it doesn’t really matter what I’m doing, I can always apply my skills,” he said.

This theme of resourcefulness and adaptability echoed throughout the evening, amplified by the advice of panelist Temisan Sagay, a senior corporate project manager.

“If you only have one hour per week to volunteer, make it the best hour,” said Sagay. “Volunteering doesn’t have to take up all your time, but it’s a critical step in setting yourself apart.”

Project Management Connect 2024 wasn’t just a networking event — it was a blueprint for future cohorts to follow. The graduating class not only showcased their skills but also set a high standard for event management and professionalism.

“I absolutely loved working with this group,” said Karley Lam. “We all have the same drive and the same objectives. It was never a question of, are we going to do it? It’s how we’re going to get it done.”

The Project Management Connect team created a blueprint for success, proving that with resourcefulness and teamwork, exceptional results don’t require exceptional budgets, just exceptional people.