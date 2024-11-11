Postcards for Veterans brings joy to students and soldiers

The event had a goal of producing 160 postcards for veterans living at Perley Health

For baking and pastry alumna Sabrina Boucher, Remembrance Day is special for her and her family.

“I think it’s important to remember the sacrifices of people who’ve died. I have a family member who’s in the army, so I understand how dangerous the line of work can be,” said Boucher. “If that person died, I would be devastated, so I’m more emotionally attached to this day.”

Many students feel the same way as Boucher. That’s why, for people who want to honour Canada’s soldiers and veterans, the Postcards for Veterans event was the best way to show their respect.

Postcards for Veterans happened in E-building on Nov. 5. It allowed students to write to veterans in long-term care facilities.

Event coordinator Jenny Rizk, who works in student support services at the college’s Volunteer Centre, talked about the event’s important purpose.

“We’re writing postcards with messages of thank you to our veterans. It gives our youth a way to thank the people who have served,” she said.

One hundred and sixty postcards written was their goal, and postcards would be mailed to veterans living in Perley Health, a long-term care facility in Ottawa.

However, soldiers still serving won’t be forgotten. Soldiers attending the Remembrance Day ceremony on campus will receive postcards.

Postcards were written with anonymity in mind. Rizk had everyone sign with “from Algonquin College” or “from Algonquin College students.” There was a paper on each table, showing various messages students could write on the postcards.

Some of the students who showed up were there for their community service hours or for their program requirement.

For Sharlene Jaromay, her reason was much more personal.

“Their dedication to our country is something that I appreciate, and I wanted to thank them for their efforts,” said Jaromay, a business management and entrepreneurship student.

One of the postcards was written to Chief Joseph Dreaver of the Mistawasis First Nation, who served during the First and Second World Wars. According to the Government of Canada, it is estimated that over 4,000 Indigenous Canadians served in the First World War.

At the end of the event, the goal of 160 postcards was achieved, and students left happily knowing they added a little joy to veterans’ lives.