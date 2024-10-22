Physique, wellness and bikini: Bodybuilders take on the Commons Theatre

Ottawa Open Classic contestants may be showing off muscles, but they're building much more than that

The Ottawa Open Classic wasn't just a men's competition. Women could also compete in their own categories, including bikini, wellness and figure.

When people think bodybuilding, flexing, spray tan and Speedos may come to mind. But Eric Oneschuk, a men’s physique contestant at the Ottawa Open Classic, is in it for more than that.

“What I decided to do is actually start to raise money for my friend’s charity, in support of trauma survivors that need rehabilitation and fitness training to do things like literally walk again,” said Oneschuk. “Right now we’re raising money for Hit The Ground Running charity and two guys named Gavin and Isaiah.”

Through his bodybuilding, Oneschuk has raised $2,500 so far.

Oneschuk was one of many contestants flexing their muscles at the Ottawa Open Classic, a bodybuilding competition that took place at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Oct. 19.

Contestants competed in a variety of categories of men’s and women’s bodybuilding, including men’s physique, wellness and swimsuit. Head judge and Canadian Physique Alliance president Ronald Hache said he was impressed with the turnout at the event.

“There was a couple of athletes on stage that I noticed, in men’s physique and classic physique that I feel are national quality,” said Hache.

So what does it take to become a bodybuilder? According to two contestants, it’s all about diet.

“I started (getting ready) probably 16 weeks ago, so four months,” said body building contestant Frederich Faust. “We slowly start tapering off the calories, keeping certain macros high like protein, and consistency is key here.”

Oneschuk agreed.

“I did 14 weeks of dieting … I started pretty high on calories so around 4,800 calories, and then cut it down to about 28 (hundred), which is pretty high still. Then, you know, working out six times a week, very detailed regimen,” said Oneschuk.

This was Faust’s first show, and he was pleased with his journey to the stage.

“I’m actually happy with it,” said Faust. “I’ve lost over a hundred pounds in the last year and a bit so no matter what it was a win.” Faust is also looking forward to competing again next year.

As for Oneschuk, his hope was to win a medal and move on to higher levels of competition. He ended up placing first in his category, and will be progressing forward in Men’s Physique, Open Class B, the competitive class for bodybuilders over five feet eight inches tall.

Ultimately, Hache said he wants people to know bodybuilding is not a sport that’s limited to specific people.

“I wish people knew that it’s open to everyone,” said Hache. “We had competitors from the ages of 18, 19 to over 60. It’s really a transformation for a lot of people, it’s a healthy sport for those who enjoy working out.”