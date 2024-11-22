Ottawa’s plan for temporary housing sparks backlash over safety and transparency

Residents protested outside of the Nepean Sportsplex against Ottawa's temporary housing structures, citing safety risks and a lack of transparency

The City of Ottawa’s plan to build temporary housing structures for asylum seekers has sparked backlash, with residents expressing concerns about safety and criticizing the lack of transparency in selecting the two proposed sites.

The first site, near the Nepean Sportsplex at 1645 Woodroffe Ave., could be operational by the end of 2025, according to a city memo. If a second facility is needed, it will be located at 40 Hearst Way in Kanata.

The structures, known as “sprung structures,” are all-weather facilities designed to provide transitional housing for up to 90 days. Each structure will house around 150 people, with services including food, language training and employment assistance available on-site. The city expects between 600 and 1,200 individuals to cycle through the facilities each year.

The welcome centres are part of a strategy to “respond to the demand for immediate and transitional housing and to alleviate pressure on our local shelter system resulting from this irregular migration,” according to a city memo issued on Nov. 7.

Communities call for transparency

Residents in both neighborhoods have expressed frustration, accusing the city of making decisions without proper consultation.

“It’s the whole decision the city made on our behalf without letting us know,” said Shirley Xie, a Nepean resident. “It’s a huge decision impacting the community, and they didn’t consult us. They just informed us, and that’s it.”

As of Nov. 19, nearly 10,000 signatures have been collected on a petition opposing the proposed sprung structures in Kanata and Nepean.

Protests have been widespread, with hundreds gathering outside the Nepean Sportsplex and 40 Hearst Way over the weekend, holding signs calling for transparency.

Residents were not the only ones left in the dark. Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod joined the rally at Nepean Sportsplex last Sunday.

“The city keeps hiding information from us,” MacLeod said. “And if they don’t provide us with answers, then it’s nothing but a banana republic.”

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine, whose ward includes the Nepean Sportsplex, acknowledged the concerns in a statement on Nov. 15 noting the lack of clarity around the criteria and site evaluation process.

Devine said his office is planning a public information session within the next three weeks “to walk people through all of the information and to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and connect with city staff and subject matter experts.”

Residents’ concerns about neighbourhood safety

The sprung structures are designed to house single asylum seekers, not children or families. Residents have raised concerns about the potential impact on community safety, particularly with the large number of single adult men expected to be housed at the facilities.

While city officials emphasize that 24-hour security will be in place, some worry that added security measures may not fully address safety risks perceived by local families.

Wai Zhang, a Nepean resident and mother of two, expressed concern for the safety of her children, who frequently use Baseline Station for transit. Due to the station’s proximity to the welcoming centre , she is worried about potential safety issues.

“I can’t even sleep at night after hearing this announcement,” she said. “As a parent, it’s natural to worry about my children’s safety.”

There are also fears that the new facilities could lead to increased crime and disruptions in the area. Some residents pointed to recent thefts as evidence of declining safety, fearing the welcoming centres could exacerbate these problems.

“I’ve lived here for almost 10 years, and things have changed,” said Richard Lan, an Algonquin College alumnus living in Nepean. “A few years ago, I didn’t even lock my door at night. Now, bikes and cars are being stolen in the community. It’s frustrating to see things go downhill.”

Supporters of sprung structure

Not everyone is opposing the plan. Hundreds of supporters gathered at Ben Franklin Plaza over the weekend in favor of the newcomer reception centres. The rally was organized by Refugee613 and attended by several city councillors and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Louisa Taylor, director of Refugee613, emphasized the urgent need for these facilities, noting that city shelters are unable to meet the needs of Ottawa’s growing migrant population.

“We have hundreds of people living in cots, sleeping on cots and mats in arenas and community centres,” Taylor said. She defended the sprung structures as the best solution for providing transitional housing.

Taylor also expressed concern over the shift in rhetoric surrounding the centres.

“We were watching the rhetoric around the reception centres getting more and more negative until it seemed like it was no longer about people who had legitimate questions about process or transparency and it was becoming more about whether we should even have refugees in Canada,” she said.