Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park struggles financially as officials seek solutions

Top stories in your community and around the world on Feb. 5 by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC: The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group says the city’s sports teams could help reduce financial losses at Lansdowne Park.

The $419-million redevelopment plan aims to revamp the site, but concerns remain about its economic viability. OSEG has proposed strategies, including increasing game attendance and attracting more large-scale events to boost revenue.

However, with the city facing a budget deficit, debate continues over whether additional public funding should be used to support the venue.

National

CTV: A Japan Airlines plane struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:17 a.m. when the Japan Airlines Boeing 737, taxiing on the tarmac, made contact with the tail of a stationary Delta Boeing 737. The Delta plane was waiting for deicing, which means to defrost, before its scheduled flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

There were no injuries reported. Delta said its flight, number 1921, had 142 passengers on board. They were transferred to a new aircraft for the journey.

Jason Chan, a passenger on the Delta flight, described the incident as “surreal,” saying the plane “jiggled back and forth” when the collision occurred. Passengers remained calm, and they were eventually bussed back to the terminal.

Airport operations were not significantly impacted, as the collision occurred on a taxi lane.

International

CBC: A ceasefire agreement in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the government and M23 rebels has collapsed, leading to renewed clashes in the eastern region. The fighting, which has displaced thousands, threatens to worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has condemned the violence, urging all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations. However, with both sides refusing to back down, the situation remains volatile. Experts warn that without stronger international intervention, the conflict could spiral further, deepening instability in the region.