Algonquin’s Adobe Issue

Mitchell Ansell Photo credit: Mitchell Ansell

As a student at Algonquin in 2021, I know that good computers are a key to success. But with computers comes software. At Algonquin College, we use Adobe products to gain access to the software we need for classes. Access to Adobe products through your school account is a great thing for the school to finance. Using Adobe software in some courses is mandatory to pass. So why is it that the Adobe products we use with our school account lack features and tools that Adobe usually presents as usable in an independent membership?

A very popular Adobe product is Premiere, the video editing software. It is extremely useful, and without the school providing the software for students as part of their tuition, students would be required to pay over $30 a month for this software.

It’s great that our thousands of dollars in tuition pay for the app. However, at closer inspection the version of Premiere Pro offered by the school lacks features available with the general version of Premiere Pro.

Graphics are an important part of video editing in order to make your video stand out and look professional. On a regular version of Premiere Pro, the Adobe stock elements you can use seem endless, which is important when working on video projects. Creativity is key, and the more options you have, the better.

When you use the school-provided version of Adobe Premiere Pro, however, the options are limited. Graphics, transitions, fonts and other elements are frustratingly blocked by a pop-up that claims you do not have the correct version of the software to use all of the provided elements. The school’s Adobe is a lesser version, provided to students to cut costs.

We need to learn the full function of tools so we can apply our learning in a job setting. It is not fair for the school to charge students money and provide them with incomplete Adobe software. If you were learning how to be a mechanic, you would not be given a ratchet that just tightens bolts, you would be given the proper tool for the proper job.

In the future, I hope Algonquin College can provide the complete software to students. Software know-how and being able to operate in the virtual world is becoming more and more important for hireability.

It is time that Algonquin College saw this and gave students the ability to use Adobe software to its full potential, and in turn be able to reach their own potential.