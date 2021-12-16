2022 Here We Come

As we prepare to take our holiday break, I can’t help but reflect on the year that is ending, but also look forward to the year beyond and to welcoming students on campus in 2022. Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve done our utmost to ensure the health and safety of learners and employees while seeing to the continuity of academic program delivery. With a stellar track record in this regard, that commitment will continue to be our top priority. We expect Algonquin College campuses to be bustling with more activity in the new year, and we will monitor community health indicators and adjust operations and events as needed.

Whether you’re looking to meet new people, volunteer, or join a club, there will be meaningful opportunities to engage with the College in 2022. Setting the tone for the upcoming term is AC Day 1, which has virtual activities planned to welcome our news students across all campuses. As the days unfold, the College’s services and activities will continue to have a virtual option, paving the way for a new ‘hybrid’ future.

Here’s a list of spaces and services that offer our learners way to maximize their time at the College in 2022:

There are many options for our learners to get involved this winter; the entire team is looking forward to engaging with you.

Of course, the College will keep rigorous safety protocols in place when opening its services to in-person visits. I want to remind all our learners that in order to visit campus, you must have submitted Proof of Vaccination via our Mobile Safety App, or have received a bona fide exemption. You can only gain entry to the College through one of the designated controlled entrances, and starting January 4, 2022, due to recent changes outlined by the provincial government, you will only be able to gain access to campus using either an Algonquin College Vaccine Passport or an enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code, alongside photo ID. You will no longer be able to gain access to campus using a vaccine receipt without a QR code. The QR code, which can be shown digitally or on a printed paper copy, will be scanned at the College’s designated entry points using the Verify Ontario app. Individuals can download their enhanced certificate with QR code at the link here. You will also continue to need to complete a COVID-19 self screening each day you visit campus, and are required to wear a mask and follow physical distancing recommendations. We’re committed to continuing to ensure our learners are safe while also looking for opportunities to come together and make new memories and new connections.

For more information on accessing the campus, visit our Campus Access page.