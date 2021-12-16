2022 Here We Come

As we prepare to take our holiday break, I can’t help but reflect on the year that is ending, but also look forward to the year beyond and to welcoming students on campus in 2022. Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve done our utmost to ensure the health and safety of learners and employees while seeing to the continuity of academic program delivery. With a stellar track record in this regard, that commitment will continue to be our top priority. We expect Algonquin College campuses to be bustling with more activity in the new year, and we will monitor community health indicators and adjust operations and events as needed.
Whether you’re looking to meet new people, volunteer, or join a club, there will be meaningful opportunities to engage with the College in 2022. Setting the tone for the upcoming term is AC Day 1, which has virtual activities planned to welcome our news students across all campuses. As the days unfold, the College’s services and activities will continue to have a virtual option, paving the way for a new ‘hybrid’ future.
Here’s a list of spaces and services that offer our learners way to maximize their time at the College in 2022:
Ottawa Woodroffe Campus:
- The Algonquin Commons Theatre has many fantastic shows booked for 2022; check the link here for status updates and delivery methods;
- The Wellness and Equity Centre is a welcoming space and safe haven open to all learners;
- Makerspace is an exciting spot to explore 3D printing, laser engraving and more;
- Thinking about starting a business? The Business and Entrepreneurship Centre is available for consultations;
- The library is an excellent resource for students for projects, information and resources needs, and study help;
- The Athletics and Recreation Centre (ARC) is an exciting, vibrant space with an array of activities;
- Questions about co-op? The staff in the College’s co-op office welcome your inquiries and are happy to meet with you;
- AC Hub, our student engagement centre, has many events planned for the new year. From AC Hub Reads to a Mindful Drawing Class, join a session that sparks your passion;
- Struggling with your studies? You can book an appointment with the staff at AC Aspire, whose goal is to help you realize your full potential as a learner;
- If you’d like to chat about starting or joining a club, contact the Club Office;
- One of the most valuable ways for students to engage is to volunteer through the AC Hub. You can check the link here for current volunteer opportunities;
- For our Indigenous learners, counselling and student navigators will be available at the Mamidosewin Centre, and when/if it is safe to do so, there will be in-person events, including a Welcome Back Feast.
Perth Campus:
- Appointments with Counselling Services will be available;
- The library has staff to help you with your resource and information needs;
- The Centre for Accessible Learning is open and ready to help;
- The Students’ Association will expand its activities come 2022.
Pembroke Campus:
- Appointments will be available for learners in our Financial Aid office, Counselling Centre, Centre for Accessible Learning and Co-op Office;
- The library is ready to help learners identify resource needs and find information;
- The Students’ Association will expand its programming and services come the new year.
There are many options for our learners to get involved this winter; the entire team is looking forward to engaging with you.
Of course, the College will keep rigorous safety protocols in place when opening its services to in-person visits. I want to remind all our learners that in order to visit campus, you must have submitted Proof of Vaccination via our Mobile Safety App, or have received a bona fide exemption. You can only gain entry to the College through one of the designated controlled entrances, and starting January 4, 2022, due to recent changes outlined by the provincial government, you will only be able to gain access to campus using either an Algonquin College Vaccine Passport or an enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code, alongside photo ID. You will no longer be able to gain access to campus using a vaccine receipt without a QR code. The QR code, which can be shown digitally or on a printed paper copy, will be scanned at the College’s designated entry points using the Verify Ontario app. Individuals can download their enhanced certificate with QR code at the link here. You will also continue to need to complete a COVID-19 self screening each day you visit campus, and are required to wear a mask and follow physical distancing recommendations. We’re committed to continuing to ensure our learners are safe while also looking for opportunities to come together and make new memories and new connections.
For more information on accessing the campus, visit our Campus Access page.