October Horoscopes
Aries
[Born March 21–April 20]
This month will test your fortitude, your dignity and your
teamwork. But at the end of the trials, great boons await. Look inward with a critical eye and earn your just reward.
Taurus
[Born April 21–May 20]
A gift is coming, but you must prove yourself through virtue. Keep an
open mind, be honest and judicious— you can do this. Beware
technological mishaps.
Gemini
[Born May 21–June 20]
You will find yourself in a group that receives glory and applause.
Enjoy your laurels, but keep a cool head. You will meet those with
ulterior motives; heed your intuition.
Cancer
[Born June 21–July 22]
You will face isolation, hard trials and bitter arguments this October.
You can only rely on yourself. Be diligent, set plans and work to them,
and you’ll make it through.
Leo
[Born July 23–August 22]
You will find yourself either needing aid from a stranger, or in a
position to give it. But either way, you need self-assurance to set the
best path for yourself. Charity is a tool, not a life.
Virgo
[Born August 23–September 22]
Your community will be your greatest strength— but only if you cultivate
warmth and protection while casting out extortion and politicking. An
outside threat may force resolutions.
Libra
[Born September 23–October 22]
Like Gemini, good things are coming to your team this October. To wit,
if you’re close to a Gemini, it’s a good idea to stick with them. But
it’s easy come, easy go, so work hard to secure opportunities.
Scorpio
[Born October 23–November 21]
You’re struggling with torpor and apathy. If you let it fester, the consequences
could be severe. Look at yourself, find what’s dragging you down and do
your best to move past it.
Sagittarius
[Born November 22–December 21]
In early October, rest and healing. In late October, sorrow and loss.
Yet do not fall into the despair of anticipation— you have, or will
build, the strength to go on.
Capricorn
[Born December 22–January 19]
You’ll have a conflict with a relative, and be tempted to fall into
seclusion. Resist this temptation. Returning to the world as normal will
be better in your long term. The conflict’s victor is unclear, though.
Aquarius
[Born January 20–February 18]
Your fate is closely bound to a Virgo near you. Yet while they’ll
struggle with their bonds, you’ll be more pressed to defend yourself and
your position. By calling on the right aid, you’ll come out on top.
Pisces
[Born February 19–March 20]