OC Transpo service changes spark concern for Algonquin College students

Students living in west Ottawa neighbourhoods are worried about the rerouting of a key bus line

Earlier this year, OC Transpo announced a new bus network during its announcement of a five-year roadmap. The updated bus network features service changes to 123 existing OC Transpo routes, including the busy 88 bus route.

According to OC Transpo, the decision to redesign the bus network was to promote better inter-community transportation and stray away from downtown-focused bus routes.

“You will see a shift from downtown-focused bus routes to routes that improve connections to community hubs and key destinations,” OC Transpo told CTV Ottawa last March.

Algonquin College is a major transportation hub in the City of Ottawa. Baseline Station, located adjacent to the ACCE building, is serviced by a multitude of bus routes. The station is one of the busiest in the network because of this.

The 88 is one of the busiest bus routes in Ottawa. It is the main route that connects passengers from west Ottawa to many important destinations in Nepean and the Southeast Transitway.

Tyler Dubois, who works at College Square, relies on the 88 bus route.

“I usually take the bus to work because it’s easier to use during rush hour. I don’t like having to worry about driving home in traffic,” said Dubois.

The 88, which currently ends at Terry Fox Station in the heart of Kanata, is now expected to end at Bayshore Station, adjacent to the Bayshore Mall.

The alignment of this rerouting will reflect the route that of future Baseline Transitway line.

The new route will result in drastic service changes for Algonquin College students who live in west Ottawa. Kanata, Stittsville and Bells Corners will no longer be serviced by the route.

Ewin Blagna, a game development student, said the service changes will negatively affect students living west of Algonquin College.

“I usually take the 88 to school. Getting home from school is going to be more difficult,” said Blagna.

Service changes made to the route will also affect riders from communities neighbouring the college.

“It’s going to be harder to rely on the bus if you live out west (of Baseline Station). A lot of students might end up driving instead,” said Dubois.

While Baseline Station serves many Algonquin College students, it also serves the rapidly developing surrounding area. Destinations include College Square, Centrepointe and the Navaho neighbourhood. The realignment of the 88 will also affect residents and workers in those areas.

Taylor Hoffman, a contract worker in Centrepointe, said the rerouting will negatively affect how he gets to work.

“I live in Stittsville, and take the bus at Terry Fox. The rerouting is probably going to affect how I get to work. It will probably affect how a lot of people get to work,” said Hoffman.

The adjustments to this route will be put into effect alongside the long-delayed Trillium Line expansion, also known as O-Train Line 2. The delayed rail project has attracted concern from students because a date for the changes hasn’t been established.

“The (Trillium) Line is going to open up who knows when? These changes can go into effect tomorrow and no one will be prepared. I feel this could have been handled better,” said Blagna.

The 88 will continue to serve its current route until the Trillium Line’s expected opening once final testing ends in November.