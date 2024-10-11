Nick Carter brings electrifying performance to the Algonquin Commons Theatre

The Backstreet Boys singer marked his eighth show of the North American leg of his solo world tour, "Who I Am"

Nick Carter performing at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 6. Carter was performing his opening song, "Larger Than Life." His Ottawa show is one of many stops on the pop singer's solo tour, "Who I Am."

Nick Carter gave hundreds of screaming fans an energy-filled night as he performed at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Oct. 6 for his solo world tour, “Who I Am.”

Carter took fans on a nostalgic journey throughout the show, performing songs off his past solo albums, Backstreet Boys fan favourites and various covers of his favourite ’80s tunes.

The Backstreet Boys member opened his solo show with the band’s 1997 hit Larger Than Life, which had fans screaming so loud the floor was vibrating.

The venue was filled with many captivated fans, with one girl shouting after the opening song “I love you Nick,” to which Carter immediately responded with, “I love you, too.”

Anna Coleman, a devoted fan of the pop singer, has been supporting Carter’s career since the beginning.

“It’s like a close family. I became a fan as a teen and now I’m a grandma,” said Coleman, who attended the show with her daughter, Sarah.

In between songs, Carter took some time to thank his fans for their unwavering support.

“It means so much to me that you allow me to be on this stage to perform for you and I’m so grateful for that,” said Carter.

Before carrying on with the show, Carter spoke about the songs he’s currently writing for his upcoming album and how they compare to the songs on the set list.

“These songs that I have been writing lately, if you listen to them really closely, you can definitely hear the things that I’m going through in my life,” said Carter, before singing his song Superman.

Despite Carter being on a solo tour, he wasn’t shy about pulling out some Backstreet Boys fan favourites to close the show. The crowd’s dancing caused vibrations comparable to an earthquake as the nine-time Grammy winner performed the band’s hit songs As Long As You Love Me, Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) and I Want It That Way.

The musical artist came back moments later for the encore, singing Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Fans were in no hurry to leave campus, with many rushing over to the merchandise booth for some last-minute shopping.

Other fans were gathered in a circle to discuss their favourite moments from the show.

Emily Mullin, an Algonquin College alumni, was sitting with her friend El Kim in E-building near the merchandise booth to discuss their favourite songs from the show.

“Shape of My Heart is probably my favourite song. I have it tattooed on my thigh,” said Mullin, pointing to where her tattoo was covered by her jeans.

Kim was just as quick to answer when asked about her favourite song.

“I was really excited to hear I Need You Tonight just because it’s my mom’s favourite (song) as well,” said Kim.

Both Mullin and Kim decided to show their support for Carter’s solo tour after being fans of the Backstreet Boys for several years.

Mullin said she has been a fan of the band for 22 years.

“It’s hard to remember not being a fan because I’ve been listening to his music for most of my life at this point,” said Mullin.