Two children die after minor surgeries at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton

Two children died after tonsil/and or adenoid surgery at McMaster Children’s Hospital, said Hamilton Hospital. The hospital has paused other such procedures for precautionary purposes.

According to a release from Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) which operates the McMaster Children’s Hospital, one child passed away the day after their surgery, while the other passed away nine days after the initial surgery.

In an email to CBC, the hospital said: “While there is no apparent connection between these two cases, we are also undertaking a comprehensive review by external experts of our pediatric program for tonsil and adenoid surgeries.”

Emergency surgeries and all adult ear, nose, and throat (ENT) procedures will still occur. The ENT Clinic will also remain operational.

Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.

The results of an investigation were announced by the RCMP on Thursday.

This case first came to attention in July 2022, when Cornwall Regional Task Force investigators identified a “human smuggling group who were profiting from organizing and facilitating the illegal movements of migrants” along the St. Lawrence River, police said.

According to the police, four people have been arrested and there are arrest warrants issued for four other suspects.

Dozens of workers were trapped in a gold mine when it collapsed in north-central Nigeria. Rescuers searched for them Thursday, both authorities and residents said.

The pit collapsed on Monday in Niger state’s Shiroto district. According to emergency services, one person is confirmed dead, and at least 30 are still missing. According to residents, the number could be over 40.

Abdullahi Arah, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said, “First responders had to run for their lives as the mine kept falling inside.”

Rescuers worked to remove debris on Thursday, as distraught families watched.