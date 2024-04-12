Suspended Ontario police officers have received roughly $134 million since 2013

Local CTV News: Two people were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire in the southeast end of Ottawa left 20 people displaced and seven apartment units damaged. Ottawa firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the sixth floor window of an apartment building on Halifax Drive […]

Local

CTV News: Two people were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire in the southeast end of Ottawa left 20 people displaced and seven apartment units damaged.

Ottawa firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the sixth floor window of an apartment building on Halifax Drive just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ottawa fire service declared the fire under control 25 minutes after the initial 911 calls. They also reported finding a cat unconscious inside the unit where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

National

CBC: Ontario police forces have paid suspended police officers an estimated $134 million dollars since 2013, according to a database of reports compiled by CBC News.

According to the report the officers under suspension had been sent home for misconduct or breaking the law.

The report also claims the majority of suspensions in northwestern Ontario are related to criminal charges.

International

Global News: A flood has forced 110,000 people in Russia and Kazakhstan to evacuate their homes after melt water caused the area’s major rivers to rise more than 70 centimetres.

Russian officials have reported it is the worst flood on record with effects being felts across settlements in the Ural Mountains, Siberia, Volga and areas of Kazakhstan.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, officials are concerned about the potential need for further evacuations.

“The water level continues to rise in flood zones, large amounts of water are coming to new regions,” he said.