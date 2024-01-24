Students destress over treats at Snack and Chat

Snack and Chat, an event designed to help student destress as they return to their college routines, happened in the Student Commons on Jan. 22.

Twelve students were sitting down and eating the snacks available at the Student Health and Wellness Zone on the third floor.

There were red folded-up papers with general questions such as “What’s your favourite holiday?” or “How are your classes going so far?” Blue folded-up papers were mental health-based questions.

“The point of Snack Chat is to engage students and help them collaborate and talk with others,” said Connor Guitard, the event coordinator of Snack and Chat and a professor of the child and youth course. “We have questions that we ask the group and see what they have to say about that particular topic. A lot of the questions are about mental health, but there are also some questions about a student’s interests.”

The snacks were flavourful yet healthy. They had a wide selection of gluten-free bars, nut-free bars, goldfish crackers, yogurt, and juice boxes.

When discussing what problems students were facing at school, everyone had different opinions and different problems students were facing. The coordinators of the event made sure to answer each question to the best of their abilities.

“I colour when I’m stressed out. I always have a colouring book to use when I’m under a lot of stress,” said Jacqui Leroux of developmental services.

There were many coping mechanisms discussed during the event, but Oniqua Kamaka of business commerce offered a good point: Make sure your coping mechanisms work for you.

“Look at your coping mechanisms and see if they’re healthy for you.” said Kamaka. “And if they aren’t, then try and find new coping mechanisms to use when you’re stressed.”

The next Snack and Chat event is happening Jan. 26 at the Student Health and Wellness Zone on the third floor of the Student Commons.