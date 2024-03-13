Students adopt free plants at AC Hub

Students form lines around main table to collect the pots and plants they want.

AC Hub hosted the Adopt a Plant event on March 7, where students were able to come collect free plants.

“I don’t know anything about how to take care of plants or anything, but I want to learn. So, when I saw this event where I could get a free plant, I thought I’ll see if I have a green thumb,” said Raj Bakshi, a second-year computer engineering technology student.

Before the event, students registered online so staff could gather the exact amount of supplies and plants needed.

The main table was covered with plants and supplies from the Horticulture Centre greenhouse. Students walked around the table collecting a pot or mug they wanted, filling it with soil, and a plant of their choice. Students were also able to add colourful rocks to personalize their plants.

“This event is an opportunity to bring some green to the space and for students to maybe get out their post-exam or reading week slump with greenery and fun plants,” said Raivyn Halcro, one of the staff members setting up the event. “We are also reusing some donated cups and plates from the college that students can refurbish for their plants.”

The donated cups and plates were old tea sets, which allowed students to customize their plants and use their creativity to make their plants unique.

“Honestly, I just love plants,” said Erin Nelson, a third-year interior design student. “I haven’t been to any events at Algonquin yet and this is my third year, so I decided, you know what? I’ll go to one.'”

As the event ended, students took home their new plant friends ready to take care of them and bring green to their environments.

