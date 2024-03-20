Public visitation for Brian Mulroney ends in advance of state funeral on Saturday

Local CTV: The Sir John A. Macdonald building on Parliament Hill was open for the public and politicians from March 19 to March 20 to pay tribute to former prime minister, Brian Mulroney. “It was important to be here because I was very close with the family,” said Gordon Pavey, a member of Mulroney’s security […]

Local

CTV: The Sir John A. Macdonald building on Parliament Hill was open for the public and politicians from March 19 to March 20 to pay tribute to former prime minister, Brian Mulroney.

“It was important to be here because I was very close with the family,” said Gordon Pavey, a member of Mulroney’s security detail between 1989 and 1993.

People were able to visit Mulroney’s casket between 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wellington Street was closed between Bank and Elgin streets.

Before visitors entered the Sir John A. Macdonald building, they had to go through a security screening at entry. Additionally, there was heightened police presence on the streets.

National

CBC: Canada’s annual inflation rate slowed down to 2.8 per cent in February from 2.9 per cent in January, economists had expected a rate rise to 3.1 per cent.

This cool-down is due to slower growth in cell service cost, groceries and internet access Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Rent and mortgage interest costs will continue to be the primary increase in inflation rates.

“This is the second month in a row which inflation has looked softer than expected, and with ample evidence that higher interest rates are working to tame inflation, the Bank of Canada is on track to start cutting interest rates in June,” said CIBC economist Katherine Judge.

Though price growth is slowing, food costs will continue to rise.

International

Ottawa Citizen: A 1-year-old girl died in Houston after her family’s Uber driver hit her when dropping them off at their apartment complex

Authorities said the driver thought his path was clear as he pulled away, but when driving forward he hit the girl and dragged her for a bit. The girl’s family pulled the driver from his vehicle and assaulted him.

“We as parents, relatives, custodians of children, we have to just be a lot more alert, hold their hands, guide them to a safe place, and then watch the driver pull away,” said Lt. K. Benoit of the sheriff’s office.

Currently, the case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed authorities said.