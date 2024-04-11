Public relations students raise $25,000 for Roger Neilson House

“Our main goal was not to raise money but awareness,” said Shamiul Hossain, a public relations student who organized the event

Sarah Porras, a public relations student, on the right, being taught how to hold the cue.

The ninth event put together by the public relations students for the Audrey’s Star campaign on April 7, a pool tournament at a bar called Dooly’s, was just one of the events that lead the group to raise $25,000 for Roger Neilson House.

The students had set a goal of fundraising $10,000. The Senators Community Foundation will double the amount raised for the the charity.

“Our main goal was not to raise money but awareness,” said Shamiul Hossain, an Algonquin College public relations student who organized the pool event.

Many people showed up at Dooly’s. The Audrey’s Star team had 100 tickets for the event and sold over 80. The event was open to anyone 19 and above, but if you had never played pool, they had someone to teach you.

There was a silent auction as well for a variety of gifts. There were gift baskets and shirts, but the biggest one was a jersey donated by the Senators Community Foundation.

“We raised over $500 on the silent auction,” said Sadia Sumona, a public relations student who organized the event.





The Roger Neilson House is a children’s hospital specializing in paliative care to children with life-threatening conditions but meanwhile focusing on letting them be kids and enjoying their life.

Roger Neilson House has a team of doctors, nurses and volunteers who work 24/7 to ensure the overall well-being of the children and their related families.

“Everything we have done this semester has made an impact and I think it will inspire future students,” said Kyra Takces, a public relations student part of the Audrey’s Star campaign. “We’re raising money for something really important, and I’m really glad the community came together.”

The Audrey’s Star campaign is named after the daughter of an Algonquin College public relations student who passed away at the age of three due to a rare form of Mitochondrial disease. She was one of the kids who stayed at the Roger Neilson House.

“It’s such an honour to be a part of this in the memory of Audrey,” said Sara Porras, a public relations student part of the Audrey’s Star campaign. “I feel so proud that I was able to contribute in a meaningful way to continue to support the Roger Neilson House.”