Program curriculum leads to limits on salon services for textured hair

Zohra Qardash (right) gets her hair done at Algonquin College salon by Hanna Melvin. (left) Photo credit: Rebekah Houter

The hair salon at Algonquin College doesn’t indicate if they offer choices for textured hair on their website menu.

The policy is that anyone with any hair type who wants to come in and get their hair done can do so. But the website for the salon says they are currently only offering cuts and styles geared towards straight or simple hair types and styles.

The program’s curriculum is structured so the students learn about textured hair in the third semester. As a result, the techniques learned then are not promoted on the website as the students have less experience in the area.

Students say there could be improvements made to the current web layout, and all hair types and styles should be offered on the website.

Nelly Inanganinka, a 22-year-old business student, did not know that there was a salon in at the Woodroffe campus available for her hair. She says she would go to the salon if styles and options were available.

“I think it will be cheaper than another salon because it is at school, and everything at the college is cheaper,” Inanganinka said.

Kailah Priant-Lalane, a first-year TV broadcasting student, says the school should do better.

“Being a hair salon in hair school, they should know how to do Black hair,” Priant-Lalane said. “It makes me irritated. It makes me feel like I’m not heard or seen like the school doesn’t care.”

Deanna Douglas is the head coordinator of the hairstyling program at Algonquin College. She says the program is foundational and is set up to teach the easy cuts first and then move on to the more complicated ones such as curly or textured hair.

“If someone comes, we will never turn them away,” Douglas said. “But we would just explain that the time that they are going to be here, even for straight hair, is going to be longer than the salon.”

As the program’s head, Douglas is always looking for feedback from students.

“We are so open to change, but we are looking for collaboration,” she said.

One of the things planned for the next semester is bringing the prop heads of hair used by the students for practice earlier in the program and giving them more time to learn how to work with textured and curly hair.

Hairdressing student Ash Murakami is in her fourth semester and says she although she is learning a lot, they could be taught more.

“I want to specialize in cornrows and curly hair and box rows,” Murakami said. “I wish there were more options.”

Aliah Smith, a 19-year-old Algonquin College student in the computer programming department, says she gets her hair done at home.

She is aware of the salon in school but has never seen styles practiced on textured hair. “The students are not as experienced as outside,” Smith said. “Students doing hair is like letting someone who can’t drive, drive a car.”

As a licensed trade in Ontario, the curriculum standards should be updated by the Ministry every five years. The current plan has not been updated since 2012.

“Change the website! Stop being so closed-minded,” Priant-Lalane said. “Don’t limit yourself, at least try. Be the change, not the problem.”