Police officer granted conditional discharge after guilty plea in assault of 13-year-old boy

Local

Ottawa Citizen

Ottawa Police Constable Muhammad Omair Khan was granted a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was in his custody and experiencing a mental health crisis at CHEO in 2022.

Khan was ordered to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 12 months, perform 100 hours of community service, and serve one year of probation. The judge did not impose a weapons ban or DNA sample order.

“Const. Khan has an exemplary record as a police officer and one lapse of judgement should not reflect on the type of officer he is. Const. Khan has pleaded guilty, which demonstrates he accepts responsibility, and we are here to support him through the legal process,” said Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa Police Association.

Provincial

Global News

Calgary’s water supply is in crisis after a catastrophic water main break, prompting a critical water alert.

The city’s Mayor Jyoti Gondek warned that the city is “at a place where we don’t have enough of a cushion for emergencies.”

Two workers were injured on site overnight, with one city employee and one contract employee taken to hospital. Repair work on the feeder main has been paused due to the injuries.

“I have difficult news to share with you this morning,” Gondek said. “Two people were injured on site overnight. Both were taken to hospital and neither are in critical condition.”

The city is urging residents to conserve water and minimize indoor use, as the supply is currently lower than usual. Outdoor water restrictions remain in place, and the city remains under a fire ban until water services return to normal. The mayor is urging residents to do more to conserve water, as usage has been creeping up each day since Saturday.

International

CBC

Ukraine’s military has launched a new program to recruit prisoners to join the war effort against Russia. Thousands of prisoners are expected to take up the offer of freedom in exchange for joining the military. The program, which has been approved by the Ukrainian government, allows prisoners to apply to enlist, but they must first receive approval from the court.

Many prisoners are motivated by patriotism and a desire to serve their country.

Renat Temirgaliev, a 25-year-old inmate who is serving a 10-year sentence for murder, said, “I want to be a hero of Ukraine. I want to protect my country.”

He is waiting for a new copy of his passport to submit his official application for the military.

Since Ukraine passed a law allowing convicts to enlist, over 4,500 inmates have applied for the military, and nearly 2,000 of them have been approved by the court. The program is expected to provide an additional 20,000 soldiers to Ukraine’s military, which is struggling after nearly two-and-a-half years of war.