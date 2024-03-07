Police investigating break-in at Ottawa’s mayor office

Local CTV: Mayor Mark Sutcliffe’s office at city hall was broken into to overnight. The Ottawa police investigating the break-in say it does not seem like it was politically motivated. “Staff discovered the break-in when they arrived at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday,” Sutcliffe said. The Ottawa Police Service told CTV News in an email that officers […]

Local

CTV: Mayor Mark Sutcliffe’s office at city hall was broken into to overnight. The Ottawa police investigating the break-in say it does not seem like it was politically motivated.

“Staff discovered the break-in when they arrived at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday,” Sutcliffe said. The Ottawa Police Service told CTV News in an email that officers were called to the scene at around 8:30 a.m.

Although, the mayor’s office was broken into, his private office was not.

Ottawa Police and Sutcliffe have not provided anymore details about the break-in but officers are still investigating the scene.

National

National Post: The Parliamentary Budget Office is predicting a higher federal deficit of $7 billion.

The PBO released their economic report on Tuesday forecasting that the government will have a $46.8-billion deficit this year. The prediction is higher than what the Liberals had predicted of $40.1 billion.

“It certainly does not suggest that we are returning to balanced budgets, probably smaller deficits than what we have seen,” said Yves Giroux, a parliamentary budget officer. “Although, again, it’ll depend on how much new spending is in the government’s budget when it’s tabled next month.”

One surprise could be unexpected moves on interest rates. Giroux potentially sees the Bank of Canada making cuts to interests rates in the beginning of April, but it may not happen.

International

CBC: A global outage hit Meta’s social media sites Facebook and it other social media platform Instagram, Tuesday morning.

Tracking website Downdetector.com, reported that more than 300,000 reports of power outages for Facebook and 40,000 for Instagram.

The outages impacted hundreds of thousands of users.

The company addressed the outages in a post at 12:07 p.m. ET. “We are recovering from an earlier outage impacting Facebook Login, and services are in the process of being restored.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” the company’s update said.