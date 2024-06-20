Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe concerned over federal government’s plans for Canada Day

Local Ottawa Citizen Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised concerns about how the federal government is choosing to limit pedestrian and train traffic on Canada Day this year. Heritage Canada has detailed plans that limit pedestrian access to Booth Street and Pimisi Station, which connects to OC Transpo’s O-Line to LeBreton Flats, where this year’s […]

Local

Ottawa Citizen

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised concerns about how the federal government is choosing to limit pedestrian and train traffic on Canada Day this year.

Heritage Canada has detailed plans that limit pedestrian access to Booth Street and Pimisi Station, which connects to OC Transpo’s O-Line to LeBreton Flats, where this year’s Canada Day celebration is being held.

“It doesn’t make any intuitive sense to have a transit station near LeBreton and an event at LeBreton and not use it,” Sutcliffe said. He also wrote on X that he is “disappointed with the federal government’s plans for traffic flow.”

National

CBC News

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at age 88, according to his son and fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” Kiefer Sutherland said on X.

Donald Sutherland was born in Saint John, N.B. in 1935, and was known for his many roles in TV and film, such as M.A.S.H, The Hunger Games, and Pride and Prejudice.

Sutherland is survived by his five children — Kiefer, Rossif, Angus, Rachel and Roeg — his grandchildren, and his wife, Francine.

International

CBC News

Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain’s Stonehenge on Wednesday, with orange marks covering some of the stones of the world-famous prehistoric structure.

In video released by environmental group Just Stop Oil on the social media platform X, two protesters were seen running toward two of Stonehenge’s megaliths and spraying paint as another person attempted to stop them.

The group said that the paint was made of cornstarch and would dissolve in the rain.

Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests, with its activists shutting down roads, disrupting cultural and sporting events and even throwing soup at a van Gogh painting.

They want the British government to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The organization English Heritage, which manages Stonehenge, said the vandalism was “extremely upsetting” and that curators were investigating the damage.