Ontario cancer patients are facing a large dilemma: Treatment or their jobs?

Local

CBC: Sandeep Sehdev, an oncologist at the Ottawa Hospital’s Cancer Centre, said he has seen multiple cancer patients refuse treatment in order to keep their jobs.

“I think every Canadian would agree that’s a bit unfair,” Sehdev said.

Employment insurance covers up to 26 weeks of leave for medical reasons such as treatment or urgent care. However, after that point, it is up to the employer to decide whether or not to make the employee keep working through their illness.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour said it would begin consultations around protected leave for workers to match the 26-week sickness benefit provided through employment insurance.

They have announced consultations happening in November of this year.

National

CP24: Two men who were switched at birth received an apology from the Manitoba government and Premier Wab Kinew on March 21.

Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais were born 70 years ago in a Manitoba hospital, and were sent home with each other’s parents. After one of them took a DNA-test, the secret came to light.

Premier Wab Kinew apologized in the legislature chamber.

International

CTV News: After a 44-day streak of no air strikes, Russia fired 31 cruise missiles at Kyiv on Thursday before dawn.

Thirteen people, including a child, were hurt in the process.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said around 80 people were evacuated from their homes and brought to a nearby shelter. Streets were littered with debris and wreckage from the incident.

The attack came after repeated aerial attacks to Russia from Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to respond in kind to the attacks, hence the air strikes at Kyiv on Thursday.

At an event, Putin said Russia, “can respond in the same way regarding civilian infrastructure and all other objects of this kind that the enemy attacks. We have our own views on this matter and our own plans. We will follow what we have outlined.”