Midday Picnic holds last thrift sale before summer

The event is expected to return this September
Laiyiady Lam
Photos: Laiyiady Lam
April 18, 2024
Revised: April 18, 2024 4:17pm
Photo: Laiyiady Lam
Albert Cadi, the owner of Adonis Jewellery, holds several second-hand leather cowboy boots in brown, black, and khaki at the market.

The midday sun shines through the glass of the student commons, casting a radiant glow on the silver jewelry and second-hand leather boots displayed in the glass cabinet. The reflection in the dressing mirror shows the complex patterns of clothes. Popular music plays loud in the background while students are selecting vintage clothes.

“This event is a sustainable clothing event, vintage curated thrifting event,” said Mark Sola, the organizer of the Midday Picnic.

Mark Sola, the organizer of Midday Picnic, smiles and stands in front of a row of second-hand clothes on April 10. It was the last thrift market he would be holding before summer break. Photo credit: Laiyiady Lam

The last event of Midday Market before the summer break was held at the Student Commons on the afternoon of April 10.

Compared to the general thrift market that usually opens on weekends, this market only opens on Wednesdays.

Sola chose to open in the middle of the week because he wants to make thrift shopping accessible to people who are usually busy and don’t have time to shop for clothes they like.

During the event, various businesses participated in the market. Plato’s Closet, as the only chain company present, received enthusiastic purchases from a large number of students

Chelsea Cochrane, who managed the Plato’s Closet vending space during the event, believes the reason for this is because they have physical stores and promotions on social media. Additionally, all the brands displayed in the shop are trendy could be another reason for attracting students.

Emily Horton, Brogan Stebbing, and Chelsea Cochrane, the staff of Plato’s Closet, were present at the thrift market. Their clothing store was a big success, attracting lots of students to make purchases. Photo credit: Laiyiady Lam

Sola said that today is the last market of this semester and he hopes to hold another event in September this year.

Autumn Lapointe, a first-year student of the child and youth care program, bought Lululemon shorts in the market.

She said this kind of event is very exciting and it allows students to save some money. She hopes it can be continued in the future.

“I think they should keep doing it. I like when they do it,” Lapointe said, adding, “my bank account doesn’t like it.”

