LRT station and pedestrian bridge on track for 2023, but college won’t see trains until 2026

A crane moves materials for the future pedestrian bridge between ACCE and the new LRT station. Photo credit: Leslie Bader

It has taken almost three years, but signs of the new bridge are evident on the south side of the ACCE building – five giant cement structures will support an elevated pathway connecting future Algonquin Station with the school.

Stage 2 of OC Transpo’s LRT includes Line 1, which will offer a direct east-west route from Orleans to Algonquin Station with a total of 16 stops. The college is partnering with the City of Ottawa to build a passage between the new station and the school, according to Bruce Hickey, communications manager for Algonquin College.

“In terms of timing on opening, work is currently scheduled into the Spring of 2023; a completion date has not yet been finalized by the City,” said Hickey. “The pedestrian bridge will provide a safe method for crossing College Avenue and an efficient link for transit riders to enter Algonquin College’s Ottawa Campus.”

According to a recent board of governors report, all college-side work was completed on time and under budget, but another $230,000 has been allocated for future grounds restoration, legal fees and construction costs related to inflation.

Krista Anderson, 19, is a first-year business administration student who lives in Orleans. She currently makes a round-trip by bus to the college three times a week.

“It takes me about one and a half hours to get to school,” said Anderson. “I would love to be able to take a direct train to school, but I don’t think the line will be finished by the time I graduate.”

The City of Ottawa contracted a consortium of businesses to build Stage 2 of the O-Train network, which consists of east, south and west extensions. The main construction site of Kiewit, Eurovia and VINCI, who form the consortium building the LRT extensions, can be seen north of the ACCE at Baseline and Woodroffe.

Last week, the city’s finance and economic development committee received an update from director of rail construction Michael Morgan.

Tasked with cutting and covering several kilometers of tunnels, the contractor estimates the west extension will require an additional 17 months to complete, pushing the original 2024 end-date to 2026. Reasons for the delay included COVID-19, storms and lack of building labour. Morgan also cited a lack of cement as a factor.

Work in the south led by contractor TransitNEXT is expected to be finished at the end of 2023, with the east following in 2024. Morgan told the committee the city will be discussing work schedules with the consortium to determine ways to reduce the timeline of the western expansion.

“We will be taking lessons from the east and apply them to the west,” said Morgan.

Ayra Alvarado is an employee in C-building’s Student Central. To get to work from her home in Kanata North, Alvarado takes two buses, which is about a one-hour trip. When Moodie Station is complete, she thinks her commute time will be cut in half by taking only one bus and then the train to Algonquin College.

When asked to comment on the construction of Algonquin Station, Alvarado said she thinks it will take a few more years to finish it but hopes it will be done sooner.

“It is a good plan to create pedestrian access from the new station to our campus,” she said. “Accessibility and efficiency are essential.”