Lowertown fire leaves 11 people homeless

Local



CTV Ottawa

Eleven people are left without a home after being displaced by an overnight fire in the Lowertown neighborhood.

At around 3:40 a.m. today, emergency services received multiple calls about a fire in an apartment building on Clarence Street.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from “consuming an entire multi-unit structure,” according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Despite the grave damage to the building, no one was hurt. The source of the fire is unknown.

National

CBC

An Afghan Canadian former interpreter is suing Global Affairs Canada employee Galal Eldien Ali for over $1.5 million. Ali has also been criminally charged on 11 counts including multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person, assault, uttering threats and extortion.

The interpreter, whose name has not been published, claims that she met Ali in 2009 during the NATO military intervention in Afghanistan, that he helped her immigrate to Canada in 2011 and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the next two years.



Ali’s lawyers have denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He has been released on bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 28.

International

Canadian Press

An American has been arrested by the Congolese government and charged with participating in the failed coup on May 19. Tyler Thompson of Salt Lake City is being held alongside two other Americans.

Thompson’s family claims he had no known political goals.

“We have no idea how he got wrapped up in this situation, which is completely out of character for him,” said Thompson’s stepmother, Miranda Thompson, in a statement on social media. “We are certain he did not go to Africa with plans for political activism.”

The U.S. Embassy in Congo stated today that they had not received evidence that the three alleged plotters are American, and thus cannot provide consular services. It is unknown when the three will appear in Congolese court.

