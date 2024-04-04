Local stolen police cruiser involved in crash in Ottawa’s west end

Local CTV: Two Ottawa police officers were left with serious injuries after their cruiser was struck by a suspected stolen car on Friday evening near Woodfield Drive and Merivale Road in Ottawa’s west end. A statement by police on Tuesday says officers observed a vehicle that was reported stolen at approximately 11:15 p.m. One youth […]

Local

CTV: Two Ottawa police officers were left with serious injuries after their cruiser was struck by a suspected stolen car on Friday evening near Woodfield Drive and Merivale Road in Ottawa’s west end.

A statement by police on Tuesday says officers observed a vehicle that was reported stolen at approximately 11:15 p.m.

One youth passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

The second youth passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

National

CBC: Ontario’s premier Doug Ford slammed the new federal carbon tax hike on Tuesday April 2, at a news conference in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

“We stand against the carbon,” said Ford. “We know Ontario businesses can’t afford this costly burden.”

Drivers will pay extra 3.3 cents per litre at the gas pumps.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that while the price of pollution is rising, so is the Canada Carbon Rebate.

The increase will also mean larger cheques to help families offset the higher cost of fuel.

In Ontario, a single-person household will receive $140 and a family of four will receive $280 every three months, said Trudeau. Families are next set to receive a cheque on April 15.

International

Global News: Bird flu continues its global spread according to World Health Organization, wiping out sea lions and millions of birds.

Concerns remain on a high alert regarding the viruses potential risks to human health.

The latest development Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported a human case of avian influenza in a person who had contact with dairy cows in Texas presumed to be infected with the virus.

“So, this highly pathogenic avian influenza has been circulating around the world at a very high rate for a number of years now,” explained Matthew Miller, the director of the Degroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University.