Lack of vaccination records keep Waterloo-region students out of school

Local

CBC News: Over 2,900 elementary students in the Waterloo region were suspended from school on Wednesday because their vaccination records were not up to date.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health followed through with the Immunization of School Pupils Act, demanding proof of vaccination for several diseases or a proper exemption.

Students from Waterloo and Cambridge received assistance at clinics to meet the deadline.

National

Global News: In an effort to address the housing affordability crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has proposed reforms to resolve the renter’s issues.

Among the three main reforms is the amendment to the Canadian Mortgage Charter, which would allow tenants to use on-time rent payments as their credit scores. The government will provide $15 million to fund the provincial legal aid organizations, which will help protect tenant rights and interests against unjust rent practices and renovations.

The second initiative the prime minister has put forward is to establish the Canadian Renter’s Bill of Rights. This will make it mandatory for a landlord to show and inform a renter about the price history of a rental place. The intention is to boost a renter’s bargaining power while at the same time guarding them against unscrupulous practices.

These steps fit into the overall housing agenda of the government and will be included in the 2024 Budget to be presented in Parliament on April 16.

International

CBC News: Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto tycoon brought down by the collapse of the immense digital currency trading platform he founded, FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after facing eight counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Bankman-Fried misappropriated $8 billion of FTX depositors’ funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, including expensive real estate, private jets, philanthropy and political donations.