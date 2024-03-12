International Women’s Day event celebrates ‘all the women in our lives’

A garden of paper flowers on the wall in the Student Commons recognized women who matter to the Algonquin College community

"Happy International Women’s Day to the fearless souls who light up the world with their courage and grace," said Lea-Nora Stoykova at the International Women's Day event in the Student Commons.

In the days leading up to International Women’s Day on March 4, students came together in the Student Commons to create a visual community garden by sharing the name of a woman who inspires them, providing a chance to celebrate the incredible women who have made a difference in their lives.

“Here’s to the women who break barriers, shatter stereotypes and inspire change,” said Lea-Nora Stoykova, a first-year business marketing student, at an appreciation event hosted by the Students’ Association that day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Happy International Women’s Day to the fearless souls who light up the world with their courage and grace.”

The paper garden, included pink, purple and orange flower-shaped cutouts of paper which allowed students to recognize the important women in their lives.

“It’s a way to publicly raise awareness and recognize how far women have come over the generations,” said Emma Smith a first-year child and youth care student. “For example, women didn’t have as many rights as we do now back in the day.”

Many students wrote down the names of their mothers, grandmothers and sisters and posted on the first-floor wall of the stairs in the E-building. One student even wrote down that their dad inspires them.

“It’s an important day where we get to celebrate all the women in our lives and be grateful for all the things they do, ” said Obed Junior a level-two fitness and health promotion student who was writing down a name and putting it on the wall. “It might just be one day, but they are impacting our lives every day.”

The importance of International Women’s Day is to offer the chance to recognize and appreciate the social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women all over the world.

“We have come so far, and I believe Women’s Day is an important way we acknowledge an important part in history,” said Smith.

International Women’s Day is a call to action, the day connects people from all around the world. This important day is an occasion to celebrate the advances made toward achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“We wouldn’t be here without women, so it’s important to celebrate them on this important day,” said Tyler Sparling, a level-two police foundations student.