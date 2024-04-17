Human remains found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland

Local Ottawa Citizen: Human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland earlier this week. An individual who was at the Edward Street boat launch was fishing when the remains were found and called the police. There are no concerns for public safety as the Ottawa Provincial Police have begun an investigation. “An investigation […]

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland earlier this week.

An individual who was at the Edward Street boat launch was fishing when the remains were found and called the police.

There are no concerns for public safety as the Ottawa Provincial Police have begun an investigation.

“An investigation by the Russell County OPP and Russell County OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, is underway, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death,” said the OPP in a news release.

National

CBC: Richard Neil, also known as the “woodland rapist,” faces 20 charges in connection to three 1990s assaults in southern Ontario.

Neil was arrested on March 3, in Toronto and charged with 20 counts including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and making child pornography.

The victim spoke out for the first time explaining how the police were able to identify the suspect using DNA.

“I was shaking when I received the call,” said the victim whose identity is covered by a court-ordered publication ban.

The victim led police to the scene of the assault the day after. The police took multiple soil samples for DNA testing, leading to the attacker’s profile.

International

CTV: Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister, is grateful for the construction worker who intervened in a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in Sydney on April 13.

Security camera footage showed Damien Guerot, a French construction worker, with a plastic post as protection as he approached Joel Cauchi who stabbed six people to death.

Cauchi was later shot and killed by a police officer.

Guerot, now nicknamed “Bollard Man” on social media, is working in Australia on a work visa, which was due to expire in July.

“I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications, that you are welcome here, you are welcome to stay for as long as you like. This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would of course be a loss for France,” said Albanese.