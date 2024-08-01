Feeling the heat: Algonquin students navigate climate crisis and classroom challenges

Algonquin students facing extreme heat are demanding solutions and raising awareness about climate change’s impact on their education
Aicha Chamor
Photos: Aicha Chamor
August 1, 2024
Revised: August 1, 2024 4:04pm
Photo: Aicha Chamor
Ottawa has seen a streak of extremely hot days this summer, often exceeding 30°C with blazing sun

Over the past few days, temperatures in Ottawa reached a scorching 30-32°C, with forecasts predicting more of the same through the end of the week. For many students, this heat is proving to be a major challenge.

“It’s really tough to get anything done when it’s this hot,” said Simran Vora, a business development and sales student from India. Even though she’s used to high temperatures up to 40°C back home, Vora finds the climate in Canada to be even more intense and draining.

She said that the heat seems to affect her skin and body more directly, saying, “I don’t know if it’s the humidity or something else, but I just can’t escape the feeling of the heat beating down on me.”

Kayla Johnston, an interactive media design student, also struggles with the heat and tries to avoid it as much as she can. She admits that when she does get overheated, it feels overwhelming and uncomfortable.

Additionally, she noted that some of the older campus buildings (such as A-building) lack adequate air conditioning, further contributing to discomfort on hot days.

“It makes me not want to have classes at one of these buildings,” said Johnston.

Lois Caracas, level 2 public relations student, said: "We have to find creative places to sit down outside because the heat is so bad. Being on the grass, shaded by the trees helps us cool down."
Lois Caracas, level 2 public relations student, said: "We have to find creative places to sit down outside because the heat is so bad. Being on the grass, shaded by the trees helps us cool down" Photo credit: Aicha Chamor

Mateo Guariguala Arrogo, a sustainability-minded student of practical nursing, is trying to do his part to combat climate change, which he sees as the root cause of the heatwave.

“I’m making a real effort to use public transportation, walk or bike whenever I can,” Arrogo said. “We all need to do our part to reduce emissions and help slow down global warming.”

Katrina Evan, a level 2 environmental management and assessment student, conveyed her frustration not just about the lack of urgent action on climate change, but also about the heatwave and its impact on students.

“As someone studying this issue, I know it’s important for us to recognize how serious extreme heat can be,” she said. “Heat waves are becoming the new normal, and it’s vital that we take steps to protect ourselves.”

Evan said that scientific data and viable solutions are available, governments and other organizations just need the will to implement them at both the individual level and within their communities.

She urged her fellow students to take precautions during these challenging times.

Students should seek shade and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated during the heat wave
Students should seek shade and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated during the heat wave Photo credit: Aicha Chamor

“Stay hydrated, find cooler spaces, and take breaks when you can. Don’t underestimate how dangerous heat can be.”

Aicha Chamor

