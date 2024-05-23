Clubsfest kicks off student activities for summer semester

Clubsfest spent May 22 helping students connect with clubs that enable them to meet peers who share similar passions. This semester’s selection of prospective clubs, including the Secret Math Club, the Enactus Club for budding entrepreneurs, and the Musical Theatre Club, did not disappoint.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in the Student Commons without much fanfare as students patrolled various booths looking for clubs that would interest them. The Student Commons area was quiet as light from the summer sun beamed into the building.

“Clubs can act as an outlet for students to engage in conversation and activity on campus that is outside of just their academic requirements. I think it is important for students to explore and enjoy their college experience in all ways,” Cassandra Jones, Clubs and Communities Coordinator, said.

Joshua Ansaldo, a Level 3 business management and entrepreneurship student, said, “I think the most important part is that it creates engagement with students, allowing them to learn about different cultures.”

Clubsfest provides an opportunity and environment for students to find others with similar interests, connect and share knowledge about the things that interest them. “I really enjoy clubs as a way to meet new people and get you out of your comfort zone,” said Claude Cash, the Drag Club coordinator.

“Best way to learn is to hop into it,” Cash said, and don’t sit on the fence.

Every club at Clubsfest saw a variety of students asking questions. The Feast Club offers students the ability to explore spirituality and have a meal after. Meanwhile, the Nerf Club offered the opportunity to hit the turf of Z-building with blasters for a battle day, and the Primarch Club offered the chance to delve into the world of Warhammer, tabletop, gaming and painting.





Students came away from Clubsfest with new interests planted in their minds, and promises of a bright and active campus life for the coming semester.