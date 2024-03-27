Cargo ship collision in Baltimore leads to bridge collapse

Local Ottawa Citizen: The Canadian Viola Society, an Ottawa-based non-profit organization dedicated to viola enthusiasts, suffered a significant financial setback in November and March when unauthorized e-transfers drained a total of $16,000 from the society’s bank account. The account was left with a mere $300. “It means we can’t pay anybody to do anything for […]

Local

Ottawa Citizen: The Canadian Viola Society, an Ottawa-based non-profit organization dedicated to viola enthusiasts, suffered a significant financial setback in November and March when unauthorized e-transfers drained a total of $16,000 from the society’s bank account.

The account was left with a mere $300.

“It means we can’t pay anybody to do anything for us,” said Ann Frederking, the society’s volunteer treasurer. “We’d like our money back.”

Despite the society’s appeals, the Bank of Montreal has refused to reimburse the stolen funds, significantly impacting its operations, and sparking considerations for a fundraising campaign to recover the losses.

This incident stresses the vulnerabilities many residents and businesses face in an effort to protect their finances against digital fraud.

National

CTV: In March, two beluga whales died at Marineland in Niagara Falls, raising concerns as the total number of beluga deaths at the park has risen to 17 since 2019.

Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the ministry’s awareness of the recent deaths. “The ministry has been made aware that two beluga whales at Marineland have passed away this March,” said Ross.

The two whales died from stomach torsion which is an abnormal twisting of the stomach, despite medical efforts to save them. This adds to an ongoing investigation by Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services into the tourist attraction’s animal care practices.

Amidst controversy over water quality and the welfare of its marine inhabitants, Marineland maintains its commitment to animal health, even as it faces legal challenges and public scrutiny.

International

Global News: A cargo ship without power crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday, March 26. causing the bridge to collapse into the river.

This event resulted in the bridge’s destruction within seconds, leading to the presumed death of six construction workers who were on the bridge at the time.

The mayday call issued by the ship’s crew shortly before the collision enabled authorities to limit traffic on the bridge, potentially saving lives. Despite the loss, the swift action of the crew and the Maryland authorities has been praised by Governor Wes Moore.

“These people are heroes,” Moore said. “They saved lives last night.”

The collapse is extremely significant as it is a vital shipping hub which affects cargo and commuter traffic along the East Coast.

President Joe Biden has promised federal support for the reconstruction of the bridge, expressing the government’s commitment to aid Baltimore through this crisis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with no indication that the incident was intentional.